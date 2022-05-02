Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Overwatch 2 PvP Beta end date

Here is when the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta will come to an end.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
The Overwatch 2 PvP Beta allowed fans around the globe to get their very first chance to go hands-on with the sequel to Blizzard’s breakout first-person shooter. The beta shows off the new mode, Push, as well as Overwatch’s latest Hero, Sojourn. With that, fans are likely wondering just how long they’ll have access to this early preview of the game. Let’s look at the end date for the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta.

Overwatch 2 PvP Beta end date

overwatch 2 beta end date

The Overwatch 2 PvP Beta will end on May 17, 2022. Developer Blizzard confirmed this in an FAQ shared at the start of the beta. As for a specific time, Blizzard doesn’t specify, but the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta went live on April 26 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, so it’s possible that it will end at the same time on May 17. Blizzard also stated that the end date is subject to change, so it is possible we could see the end pushed back or moved up.

When the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta ends, servers for it will be pulled down, and players will no longer be able to queue for matchmaking. Luckily, Blizzard has already confirmed that there will be more betas ahead of Overwatch 2’s launch, so this won’t be the last chance to play the game before release. As the first Overwatch 2 PvP Beta, it’s only available for PC. It’s likely that future betas will allow players on consoles a chance to go hands-on with the game.

The Overwatch 2 PvP Beta will end on May 17, 2022. Until then, players on PC are free to jump in and check out the character overhauls, as well as the new map, game mode, and Hero. For more on Overwatch 2, stick with us here on Shacknews.

