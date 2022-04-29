Xur's location & wares for April 29, 2022 - Destiny 2 We've got Xur's location and a complete list of his Exotic offerings in Destiny 2.

Below you'll find Xur's location for April 29, 2022, and a complete list of all the Exotic goodies that he's brought to Destiny 2 this weekend. The Agent of the Nine will remain in the Tower until reset next Tuesday. Let's dig in.

Xur's location for April 29, 2022

Xur is located in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus. Fast travel to the nearby spawn, then hop on your sparrow and ride forward. He'll be in a tree on the right side a short distance from the fast travel point. Xur arrived in Destiny 2 at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT on April 29, 2022, and he will remain there until 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT on May 3, 2022. You can visit Xur any time between now and then to purchase the items you want, giving you time to save up some Legendary Shards if you find yourself short.

Xur's wares for April 29, 2022

Here's what Xur is selling in Destiny 2 this week:

Hard Light

Gemini Jester (Hunter Leg Armor) Mobility - 12 Resilience - 18 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 22 Intellect - 6 Strength - 2 Total - 62

MK. 44 Stand Asides (Titan Leg Armor)

Mobility - 27 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 6 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 16 Strength - 9 Total - 68

Nezarec's Sin (Warlock Helmet)

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 15 Discipline - 26 Intellect - 2 Strength - 6 Total - 69



If you're not sure what to buy or how to approach shopping with Xur, I suggest you buy everything you don't have, prioritizing items directly related to your main class and the weapons. Should you have everything on that front, buy whatever you don't have for your other two classes, even if you only have one character. If you ever decided to fire up a new class in the future, you'll have some Exotics ready to go. If you own everything, you should compare the armor rolls of Xur's Exotics against your own. If you can improve the roll of something you already own by replacing it with what Xur is offering, do so. Lastly, grab the Exotic Engram, as it will provide you with something you do not already own (for the class you visit Xur with), and if you own everthing it will give you a new roll of something you do own.

