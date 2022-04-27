New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Twitch may overhaul its partner program with new tiers and more ads

New reports point to changes in how Twitch handles its partnership program in the future.
Donovan Erskine
2

Twitch’s partnership program may soon be seeing some pretty significant changes. According to a new report, the livestreaming company has had internal discussions about adding tiers to its partnership program, altering the revenue split, removing exclusivity. If these rumors prove to be true, the changes could be put in place as early as this summer.

The news of possible changes to Twitch’s partnership program came from a Bloomberg report published earlier today. According to sources familiar with the situation, Twitch may revamp the partnership program with new features and changes. This includes incentivising streamers to run more ads by potentially increasing the payout. The report also states that Twitch will lower the revenue split from subscriptions for the platform’s top creators from 70 percent to 50 percent.

twitch partner program changes

The new changes are said to be with the intent of increasing profits for Twitch and its parent company, Amazon. Arguably the most notable change in this report is that Twitch could remove exclusivity. This would allow creators to stream on other platforms without having their partnership status revoked, a major shift from how things currently operate on Twitch.

As one of the most notable video game livestreaming platforms, Twitch is often under scrutiny for how it runs its service. The company has also seen increased competition over the last couple of years with YouTube and Facebook Gaming locking down talent with exclusive streaming deals. The potential changes could help Twitch be a bit more competitive and enticing for creators, though the decrease in revenue split will certainly be controversial.

Twitch has seen quite the evolution over the last several years. Though the information found in this report is fascinating, it’s all unconfirmed by Twitch. If Twitch does indeed implement some of these new changes this summer, we’ll have all the details here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

