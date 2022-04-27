Twitch may overhaul its partner program with new tiers and more ads New reports point to changes in how Twitch handles its partnership program in the future.

Twitch’s partnership program may soon be seeing some pretty significant changes. According to a new report, the livestreaming company has had internal discussions about adding tiers to its partnership program, altering the revenue split, removing exclusivity. If these rumors prove to be true, the changes could be put in place as early as this summer.

The news of possible changes to Twitch’s partnership program came from a Bloomberg report published earlier today. According to sources familiar with the situation, Twitch may revamp the partnership program with new features and changes. This includes incentivising streamers to run more ads by potentially increasing the payout. The report also states that Twitch will lower the revenue split from subscriptions for the platform’s top creators from 70 percent to 50 percent.

The new changes are said to be with the intent of increasing profits for Twitch and its parent company, Amazon. Arguably the most notable change in this report is that Twitch could remove exclusivity. This would allow creators to stream on other platforms without having their partnership status revoked, a major shift from how things currently operate on Twitch.

As one of the most notable video game livestreaming platforms, Twitch is often under scrutiny for how it runs its service. The company has also seen increased competition over the last couple of years with YouTube and Facebook Gaming locking down talent with exclusive streaming deals. The potential changes could help Twitch be a bit more competitive and enticing for creators, though the decrease in revenue split will certainly be controversial.

Twitch has seen quite the evolution over the last several years. Though the information found in this report is fascinating, it’s all unconfirmed by Twitch. If Twitch does indeed implement some of these new changes this summer, we’ll have all the details here on Shacknews.