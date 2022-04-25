How to deactivate your Twitter account Here is how you can permanently deactivate your Twitter account.

Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, drawing in users of all sorts of demographics and walks of life. While it can be a powerful tool for communication, Twitter is not without its shortcomings. If you’re ready to ditch the social media platform and its shenanigans altogether, we’re going to show you how to deactivate your Twitter account.

To deactivate your Twitter account, you’ll need to follow these steps. The process is the same whether you’re using Twitter on a desktop or the mobile app.

Open ‘Settings and Privacy’

Select ‘Your account’

Select ‘Deactivate your account’

Choose a reactivation period

Select ‘Deactivate’

When you decide to deactivate your account, Twitter forces you to select a reactivation period. Essentially, logging back into your account during the reactivation period will reactivate your deleted account. This allows you a window of time to retrieve your account and all of its associated information should you have a change of mind. If the reactivation window closes, your account will be permanently deleted. Twitter’s two reactivation period options are 30 days and 12 months.

Twitter recommends that you download your Twitter data prior to deactivation. This will allow you to retain some relevant information associated with your account after it’s been wiped from the internet. The link to download your account data can be found on Twitter’s deactivation screen.

That’s how you can deactivate your Twitter account. Once it’s been fully deactivated, nobody will be able to see your past tweets or any other information related to your profile. We recommend you put some serious consideration into making a final decision. We here at Shacknews frequently cover the business moves of Twitter, so be sure to stick around for timely updates and helpful guides.