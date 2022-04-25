Fade release date - Valorant Here's when Fade will be released in Valorant.

Fade is Valorant’s latest Agent. Hailing from Turkey, this Infiltrator seeks out enemies with nightmarish powers. With a new recon character sure to shake up the meta, players are excited to learn when they can get their hands on Valorants 20th Agent. Let’s look at when Fade will be released in Valorant.

Fade will be released in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3, which begins on April 27, 2022. On this date, the new Act update will officially add Fade to the game, among other gameplay adjustments and a new Battle Pass. Players will be able to jump into the game and start playing as the new Infiltrator.

When Fade is released in Valorant, players won’t immediately have full access to the character. In order to actually unlock Fade, you’ll need to progress her Agent Contract to Tier 5. This can be done by activating her Agent Contract and earning XP from playing matches. If you don’t feel like waiting, you can also purchase Creds and jump straight to Tier 5 to have immediate access to Fade.

Regardless of if you’ve actually unlocked the character or not, all players can take Fade for a spin by heading into practice mode. Although you won’t be playing against other players, you can test her abilities and get in some reps against the training bots.

We got our first look at Fade and her abilities in action following the Grand Finals of VCT Masters in April. Her kit allows her to detect enemies through the use of shadowy powers.

Fade will be released in Valorant when Episode 4 Act 3 begins on April 27, 2022. When that comes, players will have a couple of different ways to gain access to Valorant's 20th Agent.