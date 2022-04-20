Tripwire Interactive & Digital Lode announce Espire 2 for Quest 2 Tripwire Interactive and Digital Lode are teaming up once more for Espire 2.

Espire 1: VR Operative was one of the most celebrated VR releases of 2019 and is now receiving a follow-up. During the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Tripwire Interactive and Digital Lode revealed Espire 2. The sequel to the action stealth game is set to arrive this November exclusively for the Meta Quest 2.

We got our first look at Espire 2 with a new trailer that dropped during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. Developed by Digital Lode and published by Tripwire Interactive, Espire 2 will feature the stealth and action gameplay that made the first game such a hit. The creators also provided a synopsis for Espire 2.

In the world of Espire 2, advanced military and virtual reality technologies meet, allowing Espire Agents to take on the role of a super spy, piloting deadly Espire Model 1 Operative espionage droids remotely from the safety of the Control Theatre. Set in the year 2036, Espire 2marks the return of Espire Agent POE (the Primary Operator of Espire). After emerging from a seven-year coma, POE is thrust back into the world of dark espionage as the centerpiece of the Espire project. Now, with the help of two bleeding-edge droids called “Frames”, and an all-new arsenal of weapons and tools, POE must embark ona mission to eliminate the global threat imposed by the deadly terrorist organization, OPHIS.

They also provided an overview of the different features that Espire 2 will feature. This includes a single-player campaign, co-op support, new gadgets, voice commands, a rebuilt stealth AI system, and more. The developers are hoping to expand on what was established with the 2019 game. Espire 2 will look to take the VR action franchise to the next level when it releases for the Meta Quest 2 this November. It’s just one of several announcements that we got during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.