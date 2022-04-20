Boneworks sequel Bonelab is coming to Quest 2 & PC VR this year Stress Level Zero has announced Bonelab, a sequel to Boneworks.

Today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase gave us a look at a slew of titles that we can look forward to playing on the popular VR headset. This included Bonelab, the follow-up to the VR hit Boneworks. Stress Level Zero has given our first look at the physics-based adventure game, which is currently aiming for a late 2022 release on Quest 2 and PC VR.

The reveal trailer for Bonelab gives us a glimpse at the familiar world crafted by Stress Level Zero. The original game’s emphasis on physics and reality-shaping within the scope of VR is what set it apart, and appears to be on full display in the new trailer. Along with the announcement, the developer provided a synopsis of what we can expect from Bonelab.

Bonelab is an action-adventure physics game featuring two years of improvement upon the Boneworks physical interaction engine, Marrow. In Stress Level Zero's most ambitious project yet, players will fight, climb, jump, and even alter their form to discover the truth about their reality.

Outside of today’s announcement, not much else is known about Bonelab. That said, if it’s anything like the first game, it’ll be a must-watch VR release when it launches later this year. For more on the other titles revealed during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Shacknews has you covered.