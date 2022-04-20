Boneworks sequel Bonelab is coming to Quest 2 & PC VR this year
Stress Level Zero has announced Bonelab, a sequel to Boneworks.
Today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase gave us a look at a slew of titles that we can look forward to playing on the popular VR headset. This included Bonelab, the follow-up to the VR hit Boneworks. Stress Level Zero has given our first look at the physics-based adventure game, which is currently aiming for a late 2022 release on Quest 2 and PC VR.
The reveal trailer for Bonelab gives us a glimpse at the familiar world crafted by Stress Level Zero. The original game’s emphasis on physics and reality-shaping within the scope of VR is what set it apart, and appears to be on full display in the new trailer. Along with the announcement, the developer provided a synopsis of what we can expect from Bonelab.
Outside of today’s announcement, not much else is known about Bonelab. That said, if it’s anything like the first game, it’ll be a must-watch VR release when it launches later this year. For more on the other titles revealed during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Shacknews has you covered.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Boneworks sequel Bonelab is coming to Quest 2 & PC VR this year