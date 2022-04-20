New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Boneworks sequel Bonelab is coming to Quest 2 & PC VR this year

Stress Level Zero has announced Bonelab, a sequel to Boneworks.
Donovan Erskine
2

Today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase gave us a look at a slew of titles that we can look forward to playing on the popular VR headset. This included Bonelab, the follow-up to the VR hit Boneworks. Stress Level Zero has given our first look at the physics-based adventure game, which is currently aiming for a late 2022 release on Quest 2 and PC VR.

The reveal trailer for Bonelab gives us a glimpse at the familiar world crafted by Stress Level Zero. The original game’s emphasis on physics and reality-shaping within the scope of VR is what set it apart, and appears to be on full display in the new trailer. Along with the announcement, the developer provided a synopsis of what we can expect from Bonelab.

Bonelab announcement

Outside of today’s announcement, not much else is known about Bonelab. That said, if it’s anything like the first game, it’ll be a must-watch VR release when it launches later this year. For more on the other titles revealed during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Shacknews has you covered.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

