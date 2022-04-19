How to sell items - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Here is how you can sell items for gold in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features a plethora of items, gear, and weapons for players to collect. In an RPG, money (gold) is what makes the world go round, and players will likely want to sell off their excess items in order to earn more of it. Let’s look at how you can sell items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in order to rake in some extra cash.

How to sell items - Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

To sell an item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll need to visit a vending machine. These machines are littered all throughout the world and aren’t difficult to find. Once you’re inside of the vending machine menu, select the “Sell” option at the top of the screen. Here, you’ll be able to select any item from your inventory and sell it to the vending machine in exchange for gold.

With the sheer volume of items, gear, and weapons there are to discover in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, selling to vending machines is a great way to offload when your inventory gets filled. When selling an item, the value is determined by the weapon’s rarity, with more rare weapons selling for more gold, and vice versa.

If you accidentally sell a weapon that you wanted to keep or have a change of heart, you can actually select the “Buy Back” option to re-purchase items that you previously sold to the vending machine. Even if you don’t plan on actually buying your items back, this also serves as a record of everything you’ve sold up to this point.

That’s how you can sell your items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’s important for earning gold as well as clearing your inventory of unnecessary weapons and gear. As we continue to explore everything that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has to offer, be sure to stay right here on Shacknews.