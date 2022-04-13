QuakeCon 2022 will be a digital-only event this August Bethesda and id Software have confirmed that QuakeCon will take place digitally this summer.

QuakeCon is one of the most notable annual conventions in the gaming sphere. Not only a place to celebrate the iconic first-person shooter series, QuakeCon has also evolved to encompass everything Bethesda. Held as a digital event in 2021 as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the convention will follow a similar model this year, as QuakeCon 2022 has been officially announced.

In a post to the Bethesda website, the publisher announced that QuakeCon 2022 will once again be a digital event. Taking place from August 18-20, QuakeCon 2022 will be held in an online format. Like last year’s event, there will be streamed panels, giveaways, and other segments to keep fans engaged.

This year's QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event, August 18-20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/UxJTuZDTYJ — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) April 13, 2022

Fans that partook in QuakeCon’s iconic in-person LAN parties are likely disappointed by the news, and that sentiment is echoed by Bethesda and id Software.

Like you, we're disappointed to not return to Dallas this year. An event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon.

QuakeCon is also where we typically get the biggest announcements from the Quake series, as well as some other titles in the works at id Software and Bethesda. We can likely expect to still get some announcements during this year’s digital event. Fans are also encouraged to join the official QuakeCon update to interact with the community and catch the latest updates on the event.

On the bright side, the show organizers state that they currently plan to bring QuakeCon back as an in-person event in 2023. As for this year, we here at Shacknews will be closely monitoring any updates or news from QuakeCon 2022 and reporting them to you.