New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

QuakeCon 2022 will be a digital-only event this August

Bethesda and id Software have confirmed that QuakeCon will take place digitally this summer.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

QuakeCon is one of the most notable annual conventions in the gaming sphere. Not only a place to celebrate the iconic first-person shooter series, QuakeCon has also evolved to encompass everything Bethesda. Held as a digital event in 2021 as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the convention will follow a similar model this year, as QuakeCon 2022 has been officially announced.

In a post to the Bethesda website, the publisher announced that QuakeCon 2022 will once again be a digital event. Taking place from August 18-20, QuakeCon 2022 will be held in an online format. Like last year’s event, there will be streamed panels, giveaways, and other segments to keep fans engaged.

Fans that partook in QuakeCon’s iconic in-person LAN parties are likely disappointed by the news, and that sentiment is echoed by Bethesda and id Software.

quakecon 2022 online

QuakeCon is also where we typically get the biggest announcements from the Quake series, as well as some other titles in the works at id Software and Bethesda. We can likely expect to still get some announcements during this year’s digital event. Fans are also encouraged to join the official QuakeCon update to interact with the community and catch the latest updates on the event.

On the bright side, the show organizers state that they currently plan to bring QuakeCon back as an in-person event in 2023. As for this year, we here at Shacknews will be closely monitoring any updates or news from QuakeCon 2022 and reporting them to you.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola