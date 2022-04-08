Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Update 1.0.1.0e patch notes Here's everything featured in the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Update 1.0.1.0e.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has launched for PC and consoles around the world, and developer Gearbox Software is looking to keep the experience as enjoyable as possible. With this initiative comes Version 1.0.1.0e, which will address several of the bugs and issues found in the game. Let’s take a look at the full patch notes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands update 1.0.1.0e.

Weekly Rotations:

Weekly Event! This in-game, limited-time mini-event will be active from April 8 to April 14 at 9:00 AM PT.

Activated the In-Game Mini Event: Optional Opportunities

Loot enemies are showing up more often in Tangledrift and Mount Craw!



The Chaos Chamber’s Featured Run has been updated! Well, well, back for more, are we? Good luck, you'll need it... The Leaderboards have been reset. Will you top the charts this week?

Featured Runs are available in the Chaos Chamber after you've completed the main story, and rotate weekly every Thursday at 9:00 AM PT. They're the same for all players, so jump in and see how your run went compared to other Fatemakers!

This run features the Parasite and Pigwort. Get ready to take on a new preset in the Chaos Chamber!

Hotfix Notes:

Balanced overall weapon damage scaling.

Hyperius Shotgun damage increased Blackpowder Shotgun damage increased Feriore Shotgun damage increased Skulldugger Assault Rifle damage increased Dahlia Assault Rifle damage decreased

Stairs going into Brighthoof will no longer eat items.

The waypoint during the "Burning Hunger" side quest will no longer disappear when going back to Tangledrift.

The Legendary Marshmallow spell now has fire before it spawns so it looks as cool as intended.

Spore Warden's Barrage now properly receives damage boost from rings.

Spore Warden’s Barrage now works properly with Clawbringer's "Fire Bolt" and Spellshot's "One Slot One Kill"

Kao Khan and the Heckdawer of the Hurricane now properly show the correct magazine size on the item card.

Punished Polly’s bad behavior. She shouldn’t push Fatemakers to their deaths anymore (unless they deserve it).

Ice Spike Spell has been adjusted to deal damage to individual targets once per cast.

King Q'urub Hullsunder in Drowned Abyss now engages with the player from a further distance.

Prevented Fatemakers from letting an evil plant get them stuck in a corner in Tangledrift.

Ron Rivote quest billboard has been moved to a new location to reduce confusion during the "Walk the Stalk" quest.

Added Collision to some areas in Tangledrift.

That's the full list of patch notes for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Version 1.0.1.0e, as shared by Gearbox Software.