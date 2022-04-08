New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xur's location & wares for April 8, 2022 - Destiny 2

Here's where Xur is today in Destiny 2 and what items he's selling.
It’s Friday, Guardians. As you may know, that means that Xur is back in Destiny 2 and is selling some exclusive wears for a limited period of time. If you’ve got some Legendary Shards saved up, this might be the time to spend them. Without further ado, here’s where you can find Xur and what exactly they’re selling this week in Destiny 2.

Xur is located in the EDZ at Winding Cove. They will remain here throughout the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that his inventory always features Exotic gear. He only accepts Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Here's what Xur is selling this week:

  • Crimson
  • Ursa Furiosa
    • Mobility - 25
    • Resilience - 8
    • Recovery - 2
    • Discipline - 2
    • Intellect - 6
    • Strength - 23
    • Total - 66
  • Aeon Swift
    • Mobility - 3
    • Resilience - 7
    • Recovery - 20
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 17
    • Strength - 10
    • Total - 63
  • Sunbracers
    • Mobility - 7
    • Resilience - 15
    • Recovery - 10
    • Discipline - 8
    • Intellect - 9
    • Strength - 12
    • Total - 61

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

