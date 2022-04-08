Xur's location & wares for April 8, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where Xur is today in Destiny 2 and what items he's selling.

It’s Friday, Guardians. As you may know, that means that Xur is back in Destiny 2 and is selling some exclusive wears for a limited period of time. If you’ve got some Legendary Shards saved up, this might be the time to spend them. Without further ado, here’s where you can find Xur and what exactly they’re selling this week in Destiny 2.

Xur is located in the EDZ at Winding Cove. They will remain here throughout the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that his inventory always features Exotic gear. He only accepts Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for March 25, 2022

Here's what Xur is selling this week:

Crimson

Ursa Furiosa

Mobility - 25 Resilience - 8 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 6 Strength - 23 Total - 66

Aeon Swift

Mobility - 3 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 20 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 17 Strength - 10 Total - 63

Sunbracers

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 10 Discipline - 8 Intellect - 9 Strength - 12 Total - 61



