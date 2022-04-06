Does LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have online multiplayer? Here's what we know about LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's multiplayer feature.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the latest installment in the LEGO Star Wars series and by many accounts, it’s one of the best yet. Adventuring through nine films worth of Star Wars story, players can take a friend along for the journey so that they don’t have to save the galaxy alone. However, players will likely wonder if they can team up with friends over the internet. Let’s see if LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has online multiplayer.

Does LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have online multiplayer?

No, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not have online multiplayer. The game only supports split-screen multiplayer, so you’ll have to be playing on the same console in the same physical space as the friend you want to team up with. It will likely be a disappointment to players that were looking to enjoy the game with friends that live far away.

Although LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not feature online multiplayer, there is one workaround for players on PC. Those playing the game through Steam can use the Steam Remote Play feature to stream their game to friends and get them in on the fun. This can also be done through third-party application Parsec. There might be a slight input delay, but it’s currently the only way to play the game online with friends. Unfortunately there is no caveat for players on console.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not have online multiplayer, you can only play with friends locally. That said, there’s no reason that the feature couldn’t be added down the line in a major update. Until then, you’ll have to either meet up or use one of the aforementioned workarounds to play with friends. If you’re curious about LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, be sure to read our review.