Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6 patch notes fix Xur's low stat rolls for Exotic armor Bungie has shared the patch notes for Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6.

Destiny 2 receives frequent updates as developer Bungie is constantly working to ensure that the online shooter is in the best state that it can be in. This includes hotfixes, which are typically smaller updates that address issues that appeared as a result of recent updates. Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6 is out now, and we’ve got the patch notes.

Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6 patch notes

These are the patch notes for Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6, as shared by Bungie on its website.

Gameplay and Investment

Xur

Fixed an issue that was causing Xûr to offer Exotic armor with low stat rolls and identical stat allocation.

This fix has caused an issue we are now investigating where the advertised stats on Xûr’s inventory screen may be slightly different than the item you receive. It's been a very eventful time for Xûr, but he's ready to get back to work. He thanks you for your patience.



Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving the expected additional rewards while being in the Flawless pool.

Platforms and Systems

PC

Fixed an issue where some users could experience black screens on Windows 7 and 8.1.

Note: Some players may continue to experience this issue depending on PC specs. If you experience this issue, please report any findings to our Bungie Help forum here.



These patch notes are light but feature a hefty change. Xur’s stat rolls have reverted back to being pretty decent. Players had been voicing their frustration in recent weeks over the traveling merchant’s low stat rolls following the Witch Queen update.

These are the patch notes for Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6. For everything you need to know about Bungie's sci-fi adventure, be sure to bookmark our Destiny 2 strategy guide.