New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6 patch notes fix Xur's low stat rolls for Exotic armor

Bungie has shared the patch notes for Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Destiny 2 receives frequent updates as developer Bungie is constantly working to ensure that the online shooter is in the best state that it can be in. This includes hotfixes, which are typically smaller updates that address issues that appeared as a result of recent updates. Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6 is out now, and we’ve got the patch notes.

Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6 patch notes

These are the patch notes for Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6, as shared by Bungie on its website.

Gameplay and Investment

Xur

  • Fixed an issue that was causing Xûr to offer Exotic armor with low stat rolls and identical stat allocation.
    • This fix has caused an issue we are now investigating where the advertised stats on Xûr’s inventory screen may be slightly different than the item you receive.
    • It's been a very eventful time for Xûr, but he's ready to get back to work. He thanks you for your patience.

Trials of Osiris

  • Fixed an issue where players were not receiving the expected additional rewards while being in the Flawless pool.

Platforms and Systems

PC

  • Fixed an issue where some users could experience black screens on Windows 7 and 8.1.
    • Note: Some players may continue to experience this issue depending on PC specs. If you experience this issue, please report any findings to our Bungie Help forum here.

These patch notes are light but feature a hefty change. Xur’s stat rolls have reverted back to being pretty decent. Players had been voicing their frustration in recent weeks over the traveling merchant’s low stat rolls following the Witch Queen update.

Those are the patch notes for Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.0.6. For everything you need to know about Bungie’s sci-fi adventure, be sure to bookmark our Destiny 2 strategy guide.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola