Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions 1.41 update adds Freestyle Matches Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions' latest update includes new modes in addition to bug fixes.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions first launched back in 2020 and is the latest video game adaptation of the soccer anime. Allowing players to compete in a stylized version of the sport, Rise of New Champions features several beloved characters from the series. Now, roughly a year and a half after its launch, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is getting new content, including a new mode, with its 1.4 update.

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft detailed the 1.4 update for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions this week. One of the biggest highlights of the update is the brand new Freestyle Mode, which puts players on a digital pitch and allows them to enjoy a more relaxed experience with some interesting items.

Here are the patch notes for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions update 1.4, as translated by Gematsu:

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions version 1.41 patch notes

Stability improvements have been made.

The new Hirado MS Route has been added to “Episode: New Hero.”

You can now play Freestyle Matches, a new mode where the pitch goes digital and items offer a whole new level of strategy.

Downloadable content “Episode: Rising Stars” has been added.

By completing the downloadable content’s story, you gain access to a player with different skills for each story. Downloadable content must be purchased separately and downloaded to use.

Play Assistance, a feature that provides support with the user interface as well as controls for actions during matches has been added.

A “Shop” option has been added to the Main Menu.

Items associated with Freestyle Matches have been added to the “PP Shop” and “CC Shop.”

A delay system for actions during online matches has been added and the communication system has been updated.

To improve connectivity, the animation for Critical Defense for all tackle moves have been changed.

An antenna showing the strength of the network connection with your opponent has been added to the online pre-match screen.

During online matchmaking, you will no longer be matched with an opponent whose network connection is extremely poor.

In Division Matches, the maximum number of usable Custom Players can now change.

In Division Matches, player skills and moves are now unlocked for customization from the start.

Some Shot Moves were coming out a distance away from where they were activated. They will now be shot from where they were activated.

The range of detection for all Block Moves at the time of activation has been changed from a cone to a circle.

The descriptions and effects of some Moves / Skills have been adjusted.

The developers also released a YouTube video that covers everything new in the game’s 1.4 update. We here at Shacknews took Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions for a spin back in 2020, and found it to be a pretty solid experience.