Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions 1.41 update adds Freestyle Matches
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions' latest update includes new modes in addition to bug fixes.
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions first launched back in 2020 and is the latest video game adaptation of the soccer anime. Allowing players to compete in a stylized version of the sport, Rise of New Champions features several beloved characters from the series. Now, roughly a year and a half after its launch, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is getting new content, including a new mode, with its 1.4 update.
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft detailed the 1.4 update for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions this week. One of the biggest highlights of the update is the brand new Freestyle Mode, which puts players on a digital pitch and allows them to enjoy a more relaxed experience with some interesting items.
Here are the patch notes for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions update 1.4, as translated by Gematsu:
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions version 1.41 patch notes
- Stability improvements have been made.
- The new Hirado MS Route has been added to “Episode: New Hero.”
- You can now play Freestyle Matches, a new mode where the pitch goes digital and items offer a whole new level of strategy.
- Downloadable content “Episode: Rising Stars” has been added.
- By completing the downloadable content’s story, you gain access to a player with different skills for each story.
- Downloadable content must be purchased separately and downloaded to use.
- Play Assistance, a feature that provides support with the user interface as well as controls for actions during matches has been added.
- A “Shop” option has been added to the Main Menu.
- Items associated with Freestyle Matches have been added to the “PP Shop” and “CC Shop.”
- A delay system for actions during online matches has been added and the communication system has been updated.
- To improve connectivity, the animation for Critical Defense for all tackle moves have been changed.
- An antenna showing the strength of the network connection with your opponent has been added to the online pre-match screen.
- During online matchmaking, you will no longer be matched with an opponent whose network connection is extremely poor.
- In Division Matches, the maximum number of usable Custom Players can now change.
- In Division Matches, player skills and moves are now unlocked for customization from the start.
- Some Shot Moves were coming out a distance away from where they were activated. They will now be shot from where they were activated.
- The range of detection for all Block Moves at the time of activation has been changed from a cone to a circle.
- The descriptions and effects of some Moves / Skills have been adjusted.
- Stability improvements have been made.
The developers also released a YouTube video that covers everything new in the game’s 1.4 update. We here at Shacknews took Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions for a spin back in 2020, and found it to be a pretty solid experience.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions 1.41 update adds Freestyle Matches