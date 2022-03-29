Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 patch notes squash bugs in Wellspring: Attack
The latest fixes are in to keep your Destiny 2: The Witch Queen battles and adventures running smoothly. Check out the Hotfix 4.0.0.5 patch notes here.
As the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion and Season of the Risen carry on, so do Bungie’s efforts to keep everything running smoothly. We’ve seen a few sets of hotfixes and patches roll out, and there’s another today. Taking aim at further fixes throughout Destiny 2 comes Hotfix 4.0.0.5, and we’ve brought the patch notes together right here to let you know what you need to know about what’s been fixed, tweaked, and balanced out.
Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 patch notes
Destiny 2 maintenance is complete.— Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 29, 2022
Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.0.0.5 should restart their console and try downloading the update.
Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: https://t.co/9lcpiG3pif
Bungie dropped the Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 patch notes in a blog post on March 29, 2022, following some short server maintenance. The highlight of these particular patch notes is a number of progress halting bugs that have been squashed in The Wellspring: Attack activity. With that and other fixes in play, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen should be a more solid experience for players carrying on through the current Season. The full rundown of patch notes in Hotfix 4.0.0.5 can be found just below:
Activities
The Wellspring: Attack
- Fixed an issue where players were able to avoid being pulled into the boss arena during encounter when pressed up against Hive shield barriers.
- Fixed an issue where players that joined the activity late would prevent activity barriers from spawning, blocking further Wellspring progression.
- Fixed an issue where Wizards and carried objects could be pushed to sink through the middle pillar, soft-locking the instance.
PsiOps Battlegrounds
- Fixed an issue in the Cosmodrome that blocked players from picking up Captured Light, blocking further progression.
Trials of Osiris
- Fixed an issue where Trials of Osiris Mementos were not dropping when players claimed their first Flawless chest of the week.
Gameplay and Investment
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where combatants would remain stun-locked indefinitely when hit with a Glaive melee.
- Balance tweaks were made to the Firmly Planted perk on Fusion Rifles.
- Effectiveness reduced by 50%.
- Glaives will now reach full charge after landing four successful projectile hits.
Armor
- Suppressing Glaive now consumes (and requires) 10% weapon energy when applying suppression with the Glaive melee.
Aspects:
- Child of the Old Gods is now more likely to reach its intended target, no longer bouncing off its directed path.
- We are still proud of the Child, even more than we were last week. Good job, Child.
General
- Fixed an issue that prevented stat trackers from counting weekly, Seasonal, and lifetime Vow of the Disciple raid carries.
- We are temporarily removing game credits from Destiny 2.
- The Director Node will return in a future update.
That covers the Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 patch notes.
