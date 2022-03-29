Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 patch notes squash bugs in Wellspring: Attack The latest fixes are in to keep your Destiny 2: The Witch Queen battles and adventures running smoothly. Check out the Hotfix 4.0.0.5 patch notes here.

As the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion and Season of the Risen carry on, so do Bungie’s efforts to keep everything running smoothly. We’ve seen a few sets of hotfixes and patches roll out, and there’s another today. Taking aim at further fixes throughout Destiny 2 comes Hotfix 4.0.0.5, and we’ve brought the patch notes together right here to let you know what you need to know about what’s been fixed, tweaked, and balanced out.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 patch notes

Destiny 2 maintenance is complete.



Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.0.0.5 should restart their console and try downloading the update.



Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: https://t.co/9lcpiG3pif — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 29, 2022

Bungie dropped the Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 patch notes in a blog post on March 29, 2022, following some short server maintenance. The highlight of these particular patch notes is a number of progress halting bugs that have been squashed in The Wellspring: Attack activity. With that and other fixes in play, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen should be a more solid experience for players carrying on through the current Season. The full rundown of patch notes in Hotfix 4.0.0.5 can be found just below:

Activities

The Wellspring: Attack

Fixed an issue where players were able to avoid being pulled into the boss arena during encounter when pressed up against Hive shield barriers.

Fixed an issue where players that joined the activity late would prevent activity barriers from spawning, blocking further Wellspring progression.

Fixed an issue where Wizards and carried objects could be pushed to sink through the middle pillar, soft-locking the instance.

PsiOps Battlegrounds

Fixed an issue in the Cosmodrome that blocked players from picking up Captured Light, blocking further progression.

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where Trials of Osiris Mementos were not dropping when players claimed their first Flawless chest of the week.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Fixed an issue where combatants would remain stun-locked indefinitely when hit with a Glaive melee.

Balance tweaks were made to the Firmly Planted perk on Fusion Rifles.

Effectiveness reduced by 50%.

Glaives will now reach full charge after landing four successful projectile hits.

Armor

Suppressing Glaive now consumes (and requires) 10% weapon energy when applying suppression with the Glaive melee.

Aspects:

Child of the Old Gods is now more likely to reach its intended target, no longer bouncing off its directed path.

We are still proud of the Child, even more than we were last week. Good job, Child.

General

Fixed an issue that prevented stat trackers from counting weekly, Seasonal, and lifetime Vow of the Disciple raid carries.

We are temporarily removing game credits from Destiny 2.

The Director Node will return in a future update.

That covers the Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 patch notes. Be sure to stay tuned for further Destiny 2 coverage and check out our full strategy guide and walkthroughs for any of your Guardian needs.