Apple reportedly cut iPhone SE production by 20%

A new report alleges that inflation has caused Apple to dial back on its iPhone SE production.
Donovan Erskine
1

Earlier this month, Apple revealed the latest iteration of the iPhone SE, the budget iPhone that packs some of the newer features into the body of an iPhone 8. Usually a decent entry point for those not looking to break the bank on the most expensive iPhone model, the SE has been one of Apple’s more popular lines of devices over the past few years. However, the new iPhone SE is reportedly seeing its production get cut back by 20 percent as a result of logistics issues.

We first got word of the iPhone SE production cuts through a report made by Nikkei Asia. According to the outlet, Apple has decreased production on the new iPhone SE by 20 percent (2 to 3 million units. It states that this has been caused largely in part by the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has caused supply issues for electronic devices, which has also hurt demand. The report also states that Apple has trimmed back production on AirPods by 10 percent.

Apple had already seen its fair share of production struggles throughout the pandemic as it faced major chip shortages. With a large chunk of the world’s neon being produced in Ukraine, and a lot of those production houses shutting down as a result of the war, the semiconductor industry is once again under threat. We also saw Apple cease to sell its products in Russia as a protest against the invasion.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had a rippling effect throughout the tech and electronics industry, and Apple’s iPhone SE production shortage is the latest example of such. As we continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine and how it’s impacting the world at large, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

