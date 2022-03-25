Xur's location & wares for March 25, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where Xur is and where you can find them in Destiny 2.

Happy Friday, Guardians! Xur is back once again selling rare wares in exchange for Legendary Shards. Their location is constantly changing, so let's look at where Xur is and where they'll remain throughout the weekend in Destiny 2.

Xur is located at in the Tower at the Hangar. This is where they will remain throughout the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that their inventory always features some pretty rare gear. They only accept Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount saved up. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for March 25, 2022

Here's what Xur is selling this week:

Telesto

Dunemarchers

Mobility - 13 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 6 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 6 Strength - 12 Total - 50

Foetracer

Mobility - 4 Resilience - 6 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 10 Intellect - 6 Strength - 6 Total - 48

Ophidian Aspect

Mobility - 11 Resilience - 6 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 6 Strength - 12 Total - 48



For the big Destiny 2 fans out there, our Destiny 2 strategy guide is the place for you. Be sure to bookmark the page on our website, and frequently check our Destiny 2 topic page for the latest news and updates.