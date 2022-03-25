New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Xur's location & wares for March 25, 2022 - Destiny 2

Here's where Xur is and where you can find them in Destiny 2.
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Friday, Guardians! Xur is back once again selling rare wares in exchange for Legendary Shards. Their location is constantly changing, so let's look at where Xur is and where they'll remain throughout the weekend in Destiny 2.

Xur is located at in the Tower at the Hangar. This is where they will remain throughout the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that their inventory always features some pretty rare gear. They only accept Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount saved up. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for March 25, 2022

Here's what Xur is selling this week:

  • Telesto
  • Dunemarchers
    • Mobility - 13
    • Resilience - 7
    • Recovery - 6
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 6
    • Strength - 12
    • Total - 50
  • Foetracer
    • Mobility - 4
    • Resilience - 6
    • Recovery - 16
    • Discipline - 10
    • Intellect - 6
    • Strength - 6
    • Total - 48
  • Ophidian Aspect
    • Mobility - 11
    • Resilience - 6
    • Recovery - 7
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 6
    • Strength - 12
    • Total - 48

For the big Destiny 2 fans out there, our Destiny 2 strategy guide is the place for you.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

