Tiny Tina's Wonderlands controls and keybindings Here are the full controls and keybindings for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on console and PC.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now, taking players on the latest adventure within the Borderlands universe. Though it’s quite similar to other games in the series, this spin-off does vary in a lot of ways. As you navigate your way through the fantasy world, you’ll need to have a solid grasp on the game’s range of controls and keybindings, depending on which platform you’re playing on.

These are the console controls and PC keybindings for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as listed in the game. Players are free to alter the controls and re-map them to their liking.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands PC keybindings

Keyboard Action Button Movement Move Forward W Move Backward S Move Left A Move Right D Jump Space Sprint Left Shift Crouch / Slide / Ground Slam Left Ctrl Combat Fire Primary Weapon Left Click Melee V Reload R Action Skill G Cast Spell F Next Weapon Scroll Wheel Down Previous Weapon Scroll Wheel Forward Weapon 1 1 Weapon 2 2 Weapon 3 3 Weapon 4 4 Primary Use E Secondary Use Q Firing Mode C ADS (aim) Right Click Social Photo Mode P Miscellaneous Previous Tracked Quest [ Next Tracked Quest ] Ping Target X Overworld Overworld Camera Zoom G Common Map M Journal L Inventory I Skills K Myth Rank J Roster F1 Matchmaking F2 Mail F3 SHiFT F4 LAN Browser F5 Quick Menu Z Text Chat Enter Voice Chat T Misc Open map G Open menu Esc Use Pouch item E + Arrows

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands controller buttons

Controller Action Button Movement Jump A Sprint Left Stick Button Crouch / Slide / Grand Slam B Combat Fire Primary Weapon RT Melee Right Stick Button Reload / Give Up / Primary Use X Action Skill RB Cast Spell LB Next Weapon / Secondary Use Y Toggle Firing Mode Down Dpad Button Previous Weapon Scroll Wheel Forward Firing Mode C ADS (aim) LT Miscellaneous Previous Tracked Quest Left Dpad Button Next Tracked Quest Right Dpad Button Ping Target Up Dpad Button Overworld Overworld Camera Zoom RB

Those are the full lists of controls and keybindings for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. For more helpful guides on the action adventure game, be sure to visit Shacknews’ Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands topic page.