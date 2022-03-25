Tiny Tina's Wonderlands controls and keybindings
Here are the full controls and keybindings for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on console and PC.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now, taking players on the latest adventure within the Borderlands universe. Though it’s quite similar to other games in the series, this spin-off does vary in a lot of ways. As you navigate your way through the fantasy world, you’ll need to have a solid grasp on the game’s range of controls and keybindings, depending on which platform you’re playing on.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands controls and keybindings
These are the console controls and PC keybindings for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as listed in the game. Players are free to alter the controls and re-map them to their liking.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands PC keybindings
|Keyboard
|Action
|Button
|Movement
|Move Forward
|W
|Move Backward
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Jump
|Space
|Sprint
|Left Shift
|Crouch / Slide / Ground Slam
|Left Ctrl
|Combat
|Fire Primary Weapon
|Left Click
|Melee
|V
|Reload
|R
|Action Skill
|G
|Cast Spell
|F
|Next Weapon
|Scroll Wheel Down
|Previous Weapon
|Scroll Wheel Forward
|Weapon 1
|1
|Weapon 2
|2
|Weapon 3
|3
|Weapon 4
|4
|Primary Use
|E
|Secondary Use
|Q
|Firing Mode
|C
|ADS (aim)
|Right Click
|Social
|Photo Mode
|P
|Miscellaneous
|Previous Tracked Quest
|[
|Next Tracked Quest
|]
|Ping Target
|X
|Overworld
|Overworld Camera Zoom
|G
|Common
|Map
|M
|Journal
|L
|Inventory
|I
|Skills
|K
|Myth Rank
|J
|Roster
|F1
|Matchmaking
|F2
|F3
|SHiFT
|F4
|LAN Browser
|F5
|Quick Menu
|Z
|Text Chat
|Enter
|Voice Chat
|T
|Misc
|Open map
|G
|Open menu
|Esc
|Use Pouch item
|E + Arrows
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands controller buttons
|Controller
|Action
|Button
|Movement
|Jump
|A
|Sprint
|Left Stick Button
|Crouch / Slide / Grand Slam
|B
|Combat
|Fire Primary Weapon
|RT
|Melee
|Right Stick Button
|Reload / Give Up / Primary Use
|X
|Action Skill
|RB
|Cast Spell
|LB
|Next Weapon / Secondary Use
|Y
|Toggle Firing Mode
|Down Dpad Button
|Previous Weapon
|Scroll Wheel Forward
|Firing Mode
|C
|ADS (aim)
|LT
|Miscellaneous
|Previous Tracked Quest
|Left Dpad Button
|Next Tracked Quest
|Right Dpad Button
|Ping Target
|Up Dpad Button
|Overworld
|Overworld Camera Zoom
|RB
Those are the full lists of controls and keybindings for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. For more helpful guides on the action adventure game, be sure to visit Shacknews’ Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands topic page.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands controls and keybindings