Here are the full controls and keybindings for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on console and PC.
Donovan Erskine
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now, taking players on the latest adventure within the Borderlands universe. Though it’s quite similar to other games in the series, this spin-off does vary in a lot of ways. As you navigate your way through the fantasy world, you’ll need to have a solid grasp on the game’s range of controls and keybindings, depending on which platform you’re playing on.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands controls and keybindings

These are the console controls and PC keybindings for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as listed in the game. Players are free to alter the controls and re-map them to their liking.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands PC keybindings

Keyboard
Action Button
Movement
Move Forward W
Move Backward S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Jump Space
Sprint Left Shift
Crouch / Slide / Ground Slam Left Ctrl
Combat
Fire Primary Weapon Left Click
Melee V
Reload R
Action Skill G
Cast Spell F
Next Weapon Scroll Wheel Down
Previous Weapon Scroll Wheel Forward
Weapon 1 1
Weapon 2 2
Weapon 3  3
Weapon 4 4
Primary Use E
Secondary Use Q
Firing Mode C
ADS (aim) Right Click
Social
Photo Mode P
Miscellaneous
Previous Tracked Quest [
Next Tracked Quest ]
Ping Target X
Overworld
Overworld Camera Zoom G
Common
Map M
Journal L
Inventory I
Skills K
Myth Rank J
Roster F1
Matchmaking F2
Mail F3
SHiFT F4
LAN Browser F5
Quick Menu Z
Text Chat Enter
Voice Chat T
Misc
Open map G
Open menu Esc
Use Pouch item E + Arrows

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands controller buttons

Controller
Action Button
Movement
Jump A
Sprint Left Stick Button
Crouch / Slide / Grand Slam B
Combat
Fire Primary Weapon RT
Melee Right Stick Button
Reload / Give Up / Primary Use X
Action Skill RB
Cast Spell LB
Next Weapon / Secondary Use Y
Toggle Firing Mode Down Dpad Button
Previous Weapon Scroll Wheel Forward
Firing Mode C
ADS (aim) LT
Miscellaneous
Previous Tracked Quest Left Dpad Button
Next Tracked Quest Right Dpad Button
Ping Target Up Dpad Button
Overworld
Overworld Camera Zoom RB

Those are the full lists of controls and keybindings for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. For more helpful guides on the action adventure game, be sure to visit Shacknews’ Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands topic page.

