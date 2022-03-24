Unboxing & Review: Galaxy Projector 2.0 Put the stars anywhere you'd like with this cool new portable projector from the folks at Galaxy Lamps.

Thanks to new and improving technology, you can bring the wonder of the stars into your own home. A new device from the folks over at Galaxy Lamps recently made its way into our hands and it is really cool. The Galaxy Projector 2.0 can paint your walls and ceiling with all the coolest stuff from deep space, including constellations and colorful nebulae. I took a closer look at the Galaxy Projector 2.0 and filmed my experience in the embed below.

The Galaxy Projector 2.0 features meticulous craftsmanship using actual high-resolution NASA satellite imagery to produce its imagery. The device is also surprisingly soothing. Pair it with some peaceful music, kick off your shoes, and feel the stress of the day melt away. The Galaxy Projector 2.0 uses low wattage lasers and produces little to no heat. It's kid- and pet-friendly

The 2.0 version of the original Galaxy Projector gives you more power to control and conquer your space. It’s the perfect present for both kids and adults, transforming even the most boring of bedrooms into an intergalactic extravaganza.

