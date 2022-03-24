New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 59

Grab your snacks for the latest episode of Shacknews' movie and television discussion show.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

We're back with more Pop! Goes the Culture! goodness. This week, we're talking more exciting news in the world of movies and TV. Hosts Donovan and Greg are ready to roll, so come join!

Episode 59 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We've got a great array of topics to discuss on this week's show. From a new deleted Batman scene showing off the Joker to a potential Nova project in the MCU, there's some interesting stuff to talk about.

Thank you for hanging out and talking shop with us this week and every other week. As always, you can show some extra support by subscribing to our Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

Make sure to butter your popcorn, it’s time for episode 59 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola