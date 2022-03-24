Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 59 Grab your snacks for the latest episode of Shacknews' movie and television discussion show.

We're back with more Pop! Goes the Culture! goodness. This week, we're talking more exciting news in the world of movies and TV. Hosts Donovan and Greg are ready to roll, so come join!

Episode 59 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We've got a great array of topics to discuss on this week's show. From a new deleted Batman scene showing off the Joker to a potential Nova project in the MCU, there's some interesting stuff to talk about.

Thank you for hanging out and talking shop with us this week and every other week. As always, you can show some extra support by subscribing to our Twitch channel through Prime Gaming.

Make sure to butter your popcorn, it’s time for episode 59 of Pop! Goes the Culture!