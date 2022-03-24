ShackStream: Australian Bush Trip around Ayers Rock Shack Air is stepping into the Quest Kodiak to embark on a scenic flight through the Australian desert towards the famous Ayers Rock.

After several long legs on our Australian tour, Shack Air has arrived in the desert in the very center of Australia. From here, we'll switch over to the Quest Kodiak 100 by SimWorks Studios, a great plane for adventurous bush trips and sightseeing tours. We'll depart Alice Springs and head southwest towards Ayers Rock, or Uluru, its original name.

Depending on time and flight conditions, we'll stop for snacks at several airports along the way. If you want to follow along, you can download the flight plan from Flightsim.to with credit to Jon Beckett. A visual representation of our plan is below, and the airports we're expecting to visit are:

YBAS Alice Springs

YWLH Wallara Ranch

ANZ Angus Downs

YCSP Curtin Springs

YAYE Ayers Rock

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.