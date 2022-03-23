New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the 2022 Game Developers Choice Awards here

Here's how you can tune into the 2022 Game Developers Choice Awards at GDC.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

GDC 2022 (Game Developers Conference) is going down in San Francisco, California as an in-person event for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Here, developers and other major players within the video game industry meet to network and share their latest developments. A big part of the event is the Game Developers Choice Awards, which honors the most accomplished developers in the industry. It’s happening soon, so look at how you can watch the 2022 Game Developers Choice Awards.

Watch the 2022 Game Developers Choice Awards here

The 2022 Game Developer Choice Awards will take place on March 23, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET. The event can be watched over on the GDC Twitch channel. It’s being broadcasted alongside the IGF Awards, which is scheduled to happen first. It’s not clear how long the IGF Awards will run for, but the GDCA is expected to kick off immediately after.

On the official GDC website, we get a description as to what we can expect from the awards. “This year sees Arkane Studios' Deathloop leading with six nominations, closely followed by Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two (five nominations) and Playground Games' Forza Horizon 15 (four nominations). All three of these titles were nominated for the prestigious Game of the Year award—alongside Capcom's Resident Evil Village and Daniel Mullins Games' Inscryption.” The GDCA will be hosted by game designer Osama Dorias.

As we previously learned, this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards will see Steven Spohn and Yuji Horii awarded the Ambassador and Lifetime Achievement awards, respectively.

That’s how you can watch the 2022 Game Developers Choice Awards. Though it’s not expected to be a news-heavy event, it will be an exciting celebration of the gaming industry’s greatest minds. For any potential news out of GDC this week, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

