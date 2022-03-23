Watch the 2022 Game Developers Choice Awards here Here's how you can tune into the 2022 Game Developers Choice Awards at GDC.

GDC 2022 (Game Developers Conference) is going down in San Francisco, California as an in-person event for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Here, developers and other major players within the video game industry meet to network and share their latest developments. A big part of the event is the Game Developers Choice Awards, which honors the most accomplished developers in the industry. It’s happening soon, so look at how you can watch the 2022 Game Developers Choice Awards.

Watch the 2022 Game Developers Choice Awards here

The 2022 Game Developer Choice Awards will take place on March 23, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET. The event can be watched over on the GDC Twitch channel. It’s being broadcasted alongside the IGF Awards, which is scheduled to happen first. It’s not clear how long the IGF Awards will run for, but the GDCA is expected to kick off immediately after.

On the official GDC website, we get a description as to what we can expect from the awards. “This year sees Arkane Studios' Deathloop leading with six nominations, closely followed by Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two (five nominations) and Playground Games' Forza Horizon 15 (four nominations). All three of these titles were nominated for the prestigious Game of the Year award—alongside Capcom's Resident Evil Village and Daniel Mullins Games' Inscryption.” The GDCA will be hosted by game designer Osama Dorias.

As we previously learned, this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards will see Steven Spohn and Yuji Horii awarded the Ambassador and Lifetime Achievement awards, respectively.

That’s how you can watch the 2022 Game Developers Choice Awards. Though it’s not expected to be a news-heavy event, it will be an exciting celebration of the gaming industry’s greatest minds. For any potential news out of GDC this week, stick with Shacknews.