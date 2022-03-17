GameStop (GME) grew PowerUp Rewards Pro memberships by 32% in Q4 2021 In its Q4 2021 earnings report, GameStop (GME) announced that its PowerUp Rewards Pro memberships grew by 32%.

GameStop (GME) reported its Q4 2021 earnings today, and among the key points highlighted by the company is the fact it grew its PowerUp Rewards Pro subscriptions by 32% on a year-over-year basis. This brought total memberships to about 5.8 million customers.

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards program is a subscription-based service that gives customers benefits for maintaining their membership. The PowerUp Rewards Pro version of the subscription takes this even further with the company offering up to $150 in benefits for just $14.99 USD per year. The PowerUp Rewards page on GameStop official homepage lists some of the benfits of going Pro as getting first crack at new consoles and graphics cards. For anyone looking to score either, it's a near no-brainer to drop the $14.99 USD to potentially cut to the front of the line.

Big gains in PowerUp Rewards Pro memberships was only one piece of news from GameStop's Q4 2021 earnings report. The company also stated its intention to launch an NFT marketplace by the close of the fiscal year 2022. You can read a full breakdown of the Q4 2021 earnings results from GameStop on Shacknews.

For more news and information on GameStop, including its Q4 2021 earnings, keep yourself locked on Shacknews and our GameStop topic page. You can also use the embed above if you'd like to listen to the the Q4 2021 GME earnings call.