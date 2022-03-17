GameStop return policy - Refunds, online orders, and exceptions Here's how GameStop's return policy works and what it encompasses.

Though we’re well into the age of digital media, GameStop is still the king when it comes to the physical video game retail market. Both in-person and online, the retailer carries games, consoles, and accessories for just about every major platform. That said, buyers will likely find themselves wanting to return items and get their money back in some instances. With that in mind, let’s take a look at GameStop’s return policy and how it applies to your order.

GameStop Return Policy

GameStop allows full refunds and exchanges for up to 30 days after the purchase or confirmation of shipment. Products can be returned in-store, online, or by contacting customer service at the phone number 1-800-883-8895.

Although GameStop has a blanket 30-day policy on returns and exchanges, the company does reserve the right to deny a return or exchange in certain circumstances. For example, you may find yourself subject to a recharge for a lost item if GameStop is able to confirm delivery or “frequent abuse.” Here is the full list of exceptions at GameStop, according to the company’s official return policy.

Products or services purchased while on sale or through special promotions may be subject to additional restrictions and may not be eligible for refunds or exchanges.

Electronics (including, but not limited to, gaming hardware and software, laptops, phones and tablets, smartwatches, monitors, security systems, and wireless routers) must be returned unopened within 30 days of in-store purchase or receipt of shipment in order to qualify for a refund or exchange. Any non-defective electronics that are not returned in their original unopened packaging will not be eligible for a refund or exchange.

Orders shipped from GameStop.com over $500.00 cannot be returned in-store.

Defective products, including opened electronics that are defective, may be returned within 30 days of in-store purchase or receipt of shipment in order to qualify for a refund or exchange.

Pre-owned software must be returned within seven (7) days of in-store purchase or receipt of shipment in order to qualify for a refund or exchange.

Digital content, Gift Cards, Point of Sale Activation ("POSA"), Trading Cards and products containing Trading Cards such as Pokémon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! are not eligible for return.

Payments made for a Power Up Rewards Pro Membership may be fully refunded when cancelled within 7 days of Membership purchase, subject to certain conditions. Learn more here.

Our refund policy for our product replacement plan and can be found here.

Customers that participate in a “buy now pay later” offering, such as those offered by PayPal, Zip, Klarna or Sezzle, in connection with the purchase of any product, shall be entitled to a refund for such product in accordance with the other terms of this Return Policy, but will continue to be obligated to make any remaining payments owing in connection with the terms of such buy now pay later arrangement.

Refunds of payments made in connection with Xbox All Access can be completed for the balance paid only. Any refunds will be provided in the form of a check from Citizens One financing. Please note, that since Game Pass Ultimate is included as a monthly subscription in this bundle, this content is non-refundable. Exchanges are available for the same model of the console for 30 days under GameStop’s standard exchange policy and under the Microsoft Warranty for up to one year.

Purchases made with installment payments via Klarna may be refunded to the customer pursuant to this policy. However, any such refund will not affect the customer’s obligation to make installment payments to Klarna.

If you shop at GameStop, either online or in-store, it’s important that you familiarize yourself with the company’s return policy, so that you’re not caught off-guard when potentially running into issues. If you’re interested in reading more about GameStop’s business, Shacknews has a deep well of content for you to dive into.