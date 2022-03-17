Watch the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play livestream here Here's how you can watch the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation State of Play livestream.

Hogwarts Legacy is looking to deliver a wizarding adventure sometime this year, though we still know very little about the game. That is set to change soon, as developer Avalanche Software and Sony are holding a special PlayStation State of Play event that’s dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy. It’s going down today, so let’s look at how you can tune in and catch all of the news.

Watch the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play livestream here

The Hogwarts Legacy State of Play livestream will take place today, March 17, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed over on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, you can watch it right here on Shacknews using the video embed above.

The Hogwarts Legacy State of Play will run for 20 minutes in total. 14 of those 20 minutes will be gameplay. This extensive look at gameplay will be the first we see of the Harry Potter universe game. The developers will also discuss their work on the game, diving into its systems and mechanics.

It’s also quite likely that this is where we’ll get an official release date announcement for Hogwarts Legacy, which is currently just scheduled to launch this year after being delayed out of 2021. If you’re not able to tune in, we’ll be keeping an eye on the event and reporting any major announcements here on Shacknews.