Watch the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play livestream here

Here's how you can watch the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation State of Play livestream.
Donovan Erskine
1

Hogwarts Legacy is looking to deliver a wizarding adventure sometime this year, though we still know very little about the game. That is set to change soon, as developer Avalanche Software and Sony are holding a special PlayStation State of Play event that’s dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy. It’s going down today, so let’s look at how you can tune in and catch all of the news.

The Hogwarts Legacy State of Play livestream will take place today, March 17, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed over on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, you can watch it right here on Shacknews using the video embed above.

The Hogwarts Legacy State of Play will run for 20 minutes in total. 14 of those 20 minutes will be gameplay. This extensive look at gameplay will be the first we see of the Harry Potter universe game. The developers will also discuss their work on the game, diving into its systems and mechanics.

It’s also quite likely that this is where we’ll get an official release date announcement for Hogwarts Legacy, which is currently just scheduled to launch this year after being delayed out of 2021. If you’re not able to tune in, we’ll be keeping an eye on the event and reporting any major announcements here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

