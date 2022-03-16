New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the March 2022 ID@Xbox Showcase livestream here

Here's how you can watch the latest ID@Xbox Showcase livestream.
Donovan Erskine
3

Although Xbox is home to some of the biggest franchises in gaming, the company also puts a big focus on titles from small developers. In fact, Microsoft has dedicated ID@Xbox events where it shines a spotlight on upcoming releases from the indie realm. One of those events is set to go down today, and you probably won’t want to miss it. Here’s how you can watch the March 2022 ID@Xbox Showcase.

The March 2022 ID@Xbox Showcase livestream will take place on March 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event is being streamed on both the Xbox and Twitch Gaming channels.

Microsoft provided a tease of what fans can expect to see during the broadcast.

That’s how you can watch the March 2022 ID@Xbox Showacse livestream. If you aren’t able to tune in, don’t worry. We’ll have all the news out of the event right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
