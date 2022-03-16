Watch the March 2022 ID@Xbox Showcase livestream here Here's how you can watch the latest ID@Xbox Showcase livestream.

Although Xbox is home to some of the biggest franchises in gaming, the company also puts a big focus on titles from small developers. In fact, Microsoft has dedicated ID@Xbox events where it shines a spotlight on upcoming releases from the indie realm. One of those events is set to go down today, and you probably won’t want to miss it. Here’s how you can watch the March 2022 ID@Xbox Showcase.

The March 2022 ID@Xbox Showcase livestream will take place on March 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event is being streamed on both the Xbox and Twitch Gaming channels.

Microsoft provided a tease of what fans can expect to see during the broadcast.

We’ll be featuring updates, new trailers, and gameplay from Finji and Whitethorn, as well as the first game from iam8bit’s brand new publishing label. In addition to all this, fans will also get a chance to see the latest and hear from teams working on Shredders, Roblox, and some new games that you need to tune in for to see!

That’s how you can watch the March 2022 ID@Xbox Showacse livestream. If you aren’t able to tune in, don’t worry. We’ll have all the news out of the event right here on Shacknews.