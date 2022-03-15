RiffTrax: The Game is a party game about hilariously bad movies RiffTrax: The Game lets players have fun with hilariously bad movie moments.

Wide Right Interactive played off the Mystery Science Theater format in What The Dub?!, a 2021 release that saw players dubbing their own dialogue over bad movie scenes. Now, Wide Right Interactive is teaming up with RiffTrax, the team behind MST3K, to create RiffTrax: The Game. Following a similar format, the game sells itself as “the definitive movie heckling party title.”

Wide Right Interactive and RiffTrax announced RiffTrax: The Game on March 15, 2022. In this party game, groups of friends will be served up some of the worst moments in cinema, tasked with writing jokes and making them funny. RiffTrax’s Michael J. Nelson spoke about the collaboration with Wide Right Interactive in a statement that accompanied the announcement.

As someone who frequently comes in last when playing games I'm very excited to be part of actually making a game. Creating this with Wide Right Interactive, I think, energized everyone involved because though it's obviously very close to what we do, it's a fresh new way to do it. And I think it's a way to make a lot of people laugh who maybe wouldn't have otherwise had a chance to experience RiffTrax.

RiffTrax: The Game features over 250 clips from classic bad movies including Rollergator, Attack of the Supermonsters, and Plan 9 from Outer Space. The game supports up to 6 players as well as 12 audience members, and can be enjoyed both in-person and online via remote play. The game also has Twitch integration that allows viewers to cast votes and participate in the fun.

RiffTrax: The Game is the latest release in a line of products that center on making your own comedy out of the most dumbfounding movie moments. Players can pick up RiffTrax: The Game when it launches for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on May 5, 2022 for $9.99 USD.