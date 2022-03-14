Will Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have cross-play? Here's how cross-play will be implemented in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

The Borderlands universe is expanding with the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a spin-off that centers on a popular side character from the series. This take on the classic formula sees players shooting and looting their way through a fantasy setting. With the game being released for multiple platforms, players are wondering if they’ll be able to enjoy the game with friends on other systems. Let’s see if Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will feature cross-play compatibility.

Will Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands have cross-play?

Yes, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will feature full crossplay. This includes both PC storefronts, Xbox, and PlayStation. This was confirmed by none other than Randy Pitchford, the President of Gearbox Entertainment. Pitchford attached a message to the announcement thanking those that made this happen. “Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this.”

Although cross-play is becoming more of a mainstay in modern multiplayer games, there are still some hold-ups, particularly with certain platforms not being as open to the idea as others. With the release of Borderlands 3, it caused quite a stir when we learned that the game would feature cross-play support on all platforms except for PlayStation. Luckily, that issue won’t be the case with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

It’s yet to be fully detailed how Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will handle cross-play, though it will likely be similar to Borderlands 3, with players using their Gearbox accounts to add and invite friends.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will feature full cross-play support. You’ll be able to play the game with friends, regardless of what platform you’re playing on. If you’re curious about what a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired Borderlands experience is like, consider reading our early thoughts. For more on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Shacknews is your place.