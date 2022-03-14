Hogwarts Legacy State of Play to reveal gameplay this week Avalanche and Sony will host an event dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy.

The Harry Potter universe is set to get its latest AAA video game adaptation with Hogwarts Legacy, a single-player RPG from the team at Avalanche Software. Set to arrive for PC and consoles sometime this year, we still know very little about the wizarding game. That’s set to change this week, as a PlayStation State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy is coming this Thursday.

Sony and Avalanche Software announced the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play with a post to the PlayStation Blog. Taking place on Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, this broadcast will give fans the latest updates on what they can expect in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s also been confirmed that we’ll get our first look at gameplay with an extended peak. The broadcast will run for 20 minutes, and 14 of those minutes will be gameplay.

Though there is certainly excitement swirling around Hogwarts Legacy, it’s hard to ignore the timing of this announcement, given the controversy that Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling continues to stir up. Once again, the author recently made some anti-trans comments that drew the ire of audiences around the world. It’s made it hard for people to get excited to spend money on Harry Potter-related projects, including the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy. It’s also an issue that the developers have had to address, which we spoke to in a feature back when the game was announced in 2020.

The latest PlayStation State of Play is just a few days away and will be focused on Hogwarts Legacy. Sony is on a bit of a roll, as it just held a State of Play last week in which it showcased several games from a variety of publishers. Count on Shacknews for the latest news and announcements on that front.