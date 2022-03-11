Lost Ark devs detail bot bans and matchmaking fixes in new update Smilegate RPG outlines its main development priorities with Lost Ark as of late.

Lost Ark saw a massively successful launch in the NA and EU regions back in February, and the game has been trucking along ever since. Although the game has received overwhelmingly positive responses from players, there are certainly some aspects of the experience that could use some tightening up. Following a recent update, developer Smilegate RPG has shared what players can expect to see from them in the future.

The Lost Ark developers shared an update on their current development priorities in a post to the game’s official website. One of the topics talked about here surrounds the bot accounts floating around the Lost Ark servers. Particularly those trying to scam users into buying gold from third-party websites.

Last Friday we began rolling out bot bans, targeting over a million illegitimate accounts. We know this will not fix the situation by itself and there are still bots present in the game, so we want to provide reassurance that this was just one step in an ongoing battle. Following this initial massive ban wave, we are continuing to regularly roll out additional bans to clear out more bots from the game.

A recent update to the game addressed issues with matchmaking, which Smilegate RPG reports has brought great improvements. It’s also mentioned that the developer will continue to monitor matchmaking in Lost Ark. They also detail the recently added language filter, which can allow players to select specific languages for their game chat.

Smilegate RPG wraps up its update by encouraging fans to report any bugs that they come across, as the developer is still fine-tuning the experience. If you’re curious about diving into Lost Ark, it’s a stellar entry in the MMO world according to our review. If you’re already exploring Arkesia, Shacknews’ Lost Ark topic page is filled with helpful information.