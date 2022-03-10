How to sign up for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta Here's how you can sign up for the April Overwatch 2 closed PvP beta.

Overwatch 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to one of the most beloved first-person shooters of the modern era. However, we still know very little about the upcoming game and what exactly will set it apart from its predecessor. At long last, that will change soon as an Overwatch 2 closed beta has been announced for this April. Let’s look at how you can sign up for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta.

How to sign up for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta

You can sign up for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta over on the Blizzard website. All you need to do is provide your account information, and you’ll be entered to potentially participate. Blizzard is not guaranteeing access for everyone that signs up, so we recommended signing up as soon as you can and keeping a close eye on your email for any updates between now and the start of the closed beta. There may be a high volume of traffic as players flock to register, so you may need to do some refreshing if the page isn’t working.

There’s currently no specific start date, but the Overwatch 2 PvP beta will take place in late April 2022. There, players will get to experience four new maps:

Circuit Royal - Escort Map

Midtown - Hybrid Map

New Queen Street - Push Map

Colosseo - Push Map

Players will also have access to the new Push mode as well as reworks of Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra. Lastly, the Overwatch 2 PvP beta will feature Sojourn, the game’s newest Hero.

Blizzard is hoping to test out new mechanics and features with the upcoming closed PvP beta and receive some constructive feedback from players. If you’re looking forward to Overwatch 2, the PvP beta is your chance to play the game ahead of its full launch.