Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event rewards, modes & end date Here's everything you need to know about Halo Infinite's Tactical Ops event.

Tactical Ops is the latest event in Halo Infinite, bringing about new cosmetics and game modes for players to dig into. If you’re jumping into the event and want to learn more about what’s in store, we’ve got everything you need to know about Tactical Ops in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite Tactical Ops rewards

The Tactical Ops Event Pass features 10 tiers of unlockable rewards. It’s free for all players, requiring them to complete event-based challenges.

Tier 1 - Claw Patrol (Stance)

Tier 2 - Phalanx (Visor)

Tier 3 - Emile (Charm)

Tier 4 - Lone Wolf (Backdrop)

Tier 5 - Mark V Zeta (Helmet)

Tier 6 - TAC/AHD Type 3ZY (Chest)

Tier 7 - MAT - 2550/Grenade Pack (Utility)

Tier 8 - Tigris (Gloves)

Tier 9 - Scorpion Punch (Armor Coating)

Tier 10 - UA/Mauros (Helmet Attachment)

Halo Infinite Tactical Ops game modes

Tactical Ops introduces new iterations on the classic Tactical Slayer format, where headshots are instant kills, and radars are turned off. In addition to the standard Tactical Slayer, the Tactical Ops Event Playlist includes the following modes:

Tactical Slayer

Tactical Slayer Commandos

Tactical Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical Slayer Stalker Rifles

Tactical Slayer Manglers

343 Industries will rotate different Tactical Slayer matches in and out of the rotation throughout the duration of the event.

Halo Infinite Tactical Ops end date

The Tactical Ops event in Halo Infinite will end on March 21, 2022. It will last for a total of two weeks. This is a one-time event, as 343 Industries has no known plans to bring Tactical Ops back after it concludes later this month. Because of that, you should prioritize finishing the Event Pass if you want those exclusive items.

That’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite’s Tactical Ops event. If you’re looking for more information on what’s going on in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, Shacknews is your place.