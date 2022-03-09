Rocket League Season 6 Stage challenges & dates Here are all the Rocket League Season 6 Challenges, as well as their respective dates.

Rocket League Season 6 is underway, delivering exciting animated action. With the new season comes a new Rocket Pass that’s filled with cosmetics to unlock. Players will need to complete challenges to progress their Rocket Pass and redeem the free and premium rewards. We’re going to show you all of the available Stage challenges and dates for Rocket League Season 6.

Rocket League Season 6 Stage challenges & dates

Here are all of the Rocket League Season 6 Stage challenges, available as of Day One of the season. Free challenges are available for all players, while Premium challenges are exclusive to players that purchase the Rocket Pass.

Rocket League Season 6 Stage 1 challenges

Free Challenges

Win 15 Online Matches

Score 30 Goals in Online Matches

Get 50 Clears in Online Matches

Get 35 Saves or Epic Saves in Online Matches

Get 50 Assists in Online Matches

Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

Get 5,000 points in Online Matches

Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Get 100 Assists in Online Matches

Get 100 Centers in Online Matches

Earn 5 MVP honors in Online Matches

Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Rocket League Season 6 Stage 2 challenges

Check back on April 6 for the Stage 2 challenges!

Rocket League Season 6 Stage 3 challenges

Check back on May 4 for the Stage 3 challenges!

Rocket League Season 6 Stage 4 challenges

Check back on May 25 for the Stage 5 challenges

Those are all the available Season 6 challenges in Rocket League. As the season goes on and more Stages are unlocked, we’ll be sure to update this guide with the latest information. Stick with Shacknews for all your Rocket League needs.