Rocket League Season 6 Stage challenges & dates

Here are all the Rocket League Season 6 Challenges, as well as their respective dates.
Donovan Erskine
Rocket League Season 6 is underway, delivering exciting animated action. With the new season comes a new Rocket Pass that’s filled with cosmetics to unlock. Players will need to complete challenges to progress their Rocket Pass and redeem the free and premium rewards. We’re going to show you all of the available Stage challenges and dates for Rocket League Season 6.

Here are all of the Rocket League Season 6 Stage challenges, available as of Day One of the season. Free challenges are available for all players, while Premium challenges are exclusive to players that purchase the Rocket Pass.

Rocket League Season 6 Stage 1 challenges

Free Challenges

  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
  • Get 50 Clears in Online Matches
  • Get 35 Saves or Epic Saves in Online Matches
  • Get 50 Assists in Online Matches
  • Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

  • Get 5,000 points in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Assists in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Centers in Online Matches
  • Earn 5 MVP honors in Online Matches
  • Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Rocket League Season 6 Stage 2 challenges

Check back on April 6 for the Stage 2 challenges!

Rocket League Season 6 Stage 3 challenges

Check back on May 4 for the Stage 3 challenges!

Rocket League Season 6 Stage 4 challenges

Check back on May 25 for the Stage 5 challenges

Those are all the available Season 6 challenges in Rocket League. As the season goes on and more Stages are unlocked, we’ll be sure to update this guide with the latest information. Stick with Shacknews for all your Rocket League needs.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

