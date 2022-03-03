Lost Ark controls and keybindings
Here are the controls and PC keybindings for Lost Ark.
Smilegate’s Lost Ark is a bustling MMO teeming with content for players to explore. The more time you spend with the game, the more important it is that you familiarize yourself with its various controls. With that in mind, let’s look at the full list of controls and keybindings for Lost Ark.
Here are all of the controls and keybindings for Lost Ark, as listed in the game’s settings.
|Keyboard
|Action
|Button
|basic Controls
|Move/Pick up/Interact
|Left-click
|Attack
|Right click/C
|Auto Move
|T
|Awakening Skill
|V
|Movement/Stand up
|Space
|Interact 1
|G
|Interact 2
|H
|Change HUD
|B
|Specialty Skill 1
|Z
|Specialty Skill 2
|X
|Show Loot NAme
|Alt
|Control Companion
|Shift
|Sailing
|Move Camera
|Mouse
|Move Ship
|Left-click
|Ship Horn
|C
|Fast Sailing
|Space
|Docking Mode
|Z
|Auto Sailing
|T
|Ship skin unique skill
|V
|Skill
|Skill 1
|Q
|Skill 2
|W
|Skill 3
|E
|Skill 4
|R
|Skill 5
|A
|Skill 6
|S
|Skill 7
|D
|Skill 8
|F
|Guild Skill 1
|F5
|Guild Skill 2
|F6
|Guild Skill 3
|F7
|Guild Skill 4
|F8
|Guild Skill 5
|F9
|Item
|Empty Slot 1
|F1
|Empty Slot 2
|5
|Empty Slot 3
|6
|Empty Slot 4
|7
|Empty Slot 5
|8
|Empty Slot 6
|9
|Slot Preset 1
|Ctrl + Q
|Slot Preset 2
|Ctrl + W
|Slot Preset 3
|Ctrl + E
|Slot Preset 4
|Ctrl + R
|Battle Item 1
|1
|Battle Item 2
|2
|Battle Item 3
|3
|Battle Item 4
|4
|Quest Item 1
|F5
|Quest Item 2
|F6
|Quest Item 3
|F7
|Quest Item 4
|F8
|Quest Item 5
|F9
|Quest Item 6
|F10
|Quest Item 7
|F11
|Menu
|Character Profile
|P
|Inventory
|I
|Combat Skills
|K
|Trade Skills
|L
|Emotes
|Y
|Rapport
|Alt + N
|Play Instrument
|F2
|World Map
|M
|Overlay Minimap
|Tab
|Friends
|U
|Guild
|Alt + U
|Quest Journal
|J
|Roster
|O
|Achievements
|Alt + O
|Adventurer's Tome
|N
|Codex
|Alt + D
|Card Catalog
|Alt + C
|Lost Ark Shop
|F4
|Engraving Bonus
|Alt + I
|Una's Tasks
|Alt + J
|Titles
|[
|Mounts
|Alt + V
|Calendar
|Alt + H
|Collectibles
|Alt + L
|Guild PvP Combat Info
|Alt + B
|Find Party
|;
|Pets
|Alt + P
|Raid Settings
|Alt + A
|Bifrost
|Alt + W
|Stronghold Community
|Alt + G
|Book of Coordination
|Alt + Z
|Market
|Alt + Y
|Global Chat
|]
|Presets
|Alt + E
|Other
|Screenshot
|Print Screen
|Hide UI
|Alt + X
|Zoom In
|Mouse wheel forward
|Zoom Out
|Mouse wheel backwards
|Target Context Menu
|Ctrl + Right-click
|Change Cursor Color
|Ctrl + Mouse wheel scroll
|Preset 1
|Ctrl + A
|Preset 2
|Ctrl + S
|Preset 3
|Ctrl + D
|Preset 4
|Ctrl + F
|Preset 5
|Ctrl + G
|Voice Chat Menu
|Alt + '
|Push to Talk
|'
|Party Voice Chat
|NL1
|Game Voice Chat
|NL2
|Guild Voice Chat
|NL3
Here are the controls for Lost Ark on an gamepad. The game is available for PC only, but it's compatible with Xbox controllers.
|Xbox controller
|Action
|Button
|Combat
|Move/Pick Up/Interact
|Right thumbstick button
|Basic Attack
|X
|Movement/Stand Up
|A
|Skill 1
|LB + X
|Skill 2
|LB + Y
|Skill 3
|LB + B
|Skill 4
|LB + A
|Skill 5
|LT + X
|Skill 6
|LT + Y
|Skill 7
|LT + B
|Skill 8
|LT + A
|Guild Skill 1
|LB + D-Pad Left
|Guild Skill 2
|LB + D-Pad Up
|Guild Skill 3
|LB + D-Pad Right
|Guild Skill 4
|LB + D-Pad Down
|Guild Skill 5
|LT + D-Pad Left
|Awakening Skill
|LB + LT + X
|Specialty Skill 1
|Y
|Specialty Skill 2
|B
|Control Companion
|LT + Right Thumbstick button
|Sailing
|Ship Horn
|X
|Fast Sailing
|A
|Docking Mode
|Y
|Auto Sailer
|B
|Empty Slot 1
|RB + X
|Empty Slot 2
|RB + Y
|Empty Slot 3
|RB + B
|Empty Slot 4
|LB + RB + X
|Empty Slot 5
|LB + RB + Y
|Empty Slot 6
|LB + RB + B
|Slot Preset 1
|RB + RT + D-Pad Left
|Slot Preset 2
|RB + RT + D-Pad Up
|Slot Preset 3
|RB + RT +D-Pad Right
|Slot Preset 4
|RB + RT + D-Pad Down
|Battle Item 1
|RT + X
|Battle Item 2
|RT + Y
|Battle Item 3
|RT + B
|Battle Item 4
|RT + A
|Quest Item 1
|RB + D-Pad Left
|Quest Item 2
|RB + D-Pad Up
|Quest Item 3
|RB + D-Pad Right
|Quest Item 4
|RB + D-Pad Down
|Quest Item 5
|RT + D-Pad Right
|Quest Item 6
|RT + D-Pad Up
|Quest Item 7
|RT + D-Pad Right
|Interact 1
|Left Thumbstick button
|Interact 2
|RB + Left Thumbstick button
|Change HUD
|Start
|Character Profile
|LB + Start
|Inventory
|D-Pad Left
|Game Menu
|RB + Start
|World Map
|Select
|Overlay Minimap
|RB + Select
|Play Instrument
|D-Pad Up
|Emotes
|D-Pad Right
|Voice Chat Window
|LT + D-Pad Down
|Push to Talk
|D-Pad Down
Those are all of the Lost Ark controls and keybindings. If you don't like them, they're all fully customizable. If you're looking for more assistance with Lost Ark, Shacknews is your place.
