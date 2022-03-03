Lost Ark controls and keybindings Here are the controls and PC keybindings for Lost Ark.

Smilegate’s Lost Ark is a bustling MMO teeming with content for players to explore. The more time you spend with the game, the more important it is that you familiarize yourself with its various controls. With that in mind, let’s look at the full list of controls and keybindings for Lost Ark.

Here are all of the controls and keybindings for Lost Ark, as listed in the game’s settings.

Keyboard Action Button basic Controls Move/Pick up/Interact Left-click Attack Right click/C Auto Move T Awakening Skill V Movement/Stand up Space Interact 1 G Interact 2 H Change HUD B Specialty Skill 1 Z Specialty Skill 2 X Show Loot NAme Alt Control Companion Shift Sailing Move Camera Mouse Move Ship Left-click Ship Horn C Fast Sailing Space Docking Mode Z Auto Sailing T Ship skin unique skill V Skill Skill 1 Q Skill 2 W Skill 3 E Skill 4 R Skill 5 A Skill 6 S Skill 7 D Skill 8 F Guild Skill 1 F5 Guild Skill 2 F6 Guild Skill 3 F7 Guild Skill 4 F8 Guild Skill 5 F9 Item Empty Slot 1 F1 Empty Slot 2 5 Empty Slot 3 6 Empty Slot 4 7 Empty Slot 5 8 Empty Slot 6 9 Slot Preset 1 Ctrl + Q Slot Preset 2 Ctrl + W Slot Preset 3 Ctrl + E Slot Preset 4 Ctrl + R Battle Item 1 1 Battle Item 2 2 Battle Item 3 3 Battle Item 4 4 Quest Item 1 F5 Quest Item 2 F6 Quest Item 3 F7 Quest Item 4 F8 Quest Item 5 F9 Quest Item 6 F10 Quest Item 7 F11 Menu Character Profile P Inventory I Combat Skills K Trade Skills L Emotes Y Rapport Alt + N Play Instrument F2 World Map M Overlay Minimap Tab Friends U Guild Alt + U Quest Journal J Roster O Achievements Alt + O Adventurer's Tome N Codex Alt + D Card Catalog Alt + C Lost Ark Shop F4 Engraving Bonus Alt + I Una's Tasks Alt + J Titles [ Mounts Alt + V Calendar Alt + H Collectibles Alt + L Guild PvP Combat Info Alt + B Find Party ; Pets Alt + P Raid Settings Alt + A Bifrost Alt + W Stronghold Community Alt + G Book of Coordination Alt + Z Market Alt + Y Global Chat ] Presets Alt + E Other Screenshot Print Screen Hide UI Alt + X Zoom In Mouse wheel forward Zoom Out Mouse wheel backwards Target Context Menu Ctrl + Right-click Change Cursor Color Ctrl + Mouse wheel scroll Preset 1 Ctrl + A Preset 2 Ctrl + S Preset 3 Ctrl + D Preset 4 Ctrl + F Preset 5 Ctrl + G Voice Chat Menu Alt + ' Push to Talk ' Party Voice Chat NL1 Game Voice Chat NL2 Guild Voice Chat NL3

Here are the controls for Lost Ark on an gamepad. The game is available for PC only, but it's compatible with Xbox controllers.

Xbox controller Action Button Combat Move/Pick Up/Interact Right thumbstick button Basic Attack X Movement/Stand Up A Skill 1 LB + X Skill 2 LB + Y Skill 3 LB + B Skill 4 LB + A Skill 5 LT + X Skill 6 LT + Y Skill 7 LT + B Skill 8 LT + A Guild Skill 1 LB + D-Pad Left Guild Skill 2 LB + D-Pad Up Guild Skill 3 LB + D-Pad Right Guild Skill 4 LB + D-Pad Down Guild Skill 5 LT + D-Pad Left Awakening Skill LB + LT + X Specialty Skill 1 Y Specialty Skill 2 B Control Companion LT + Right Thumbstick button Sailing Ship Horn X Fast Sailing A Docking Mode Y Auto Sailer B Empty Slot 1 RB + X Empty Slot 2 RB + Y Empty Slot 3 RB + B Empty Slot 4 LB + RB + X Empty Slot 5 LB + RB + Y Empty Slot 6 LB + RB + B Slot Preset 1 RB + RT + D-Pad Left Slot Preset 2 RB + RT + D-Pad Up Slot Preset 3 RB + RT +D-Pad Right Slot Preset 4 RB + RT + D-Pad Down Battle Item 1 RT + X Battle Item 2 RT + Y Battle Item 3 RT + B Battle Item 4 RT + A Quest Item 1 RB + D-Pad Left Quest Item 2 RB + D-Pad Up Quest Item 3 RB + D-Pad Right Quest Item 4 RB + D-Pad Down Quest Item 5 RT + D-Pad Right Quest Item 6 RT + D-Pad Up Quest Item 7 RT + D-Pad Right Interact 1 Left Thumbstick button Interact 2 RB + Left Thumbstick button Change HUD Start Character Profile LB + Start Inventory D-Pad Left Game Menu RB + Start World Map Select Overlay Minimap RB + Select Play Instrument D-Pad Up Emotes D-Pad Right Voice Chat Window LT + D-Pad Down Push to Talk D-Pad Down

Those are all of the Lost Ark controls and keybindings. If you don't like them, they're all fully customizable.