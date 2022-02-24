New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get Pirate Coins - Lost Ark

Here's how you can farm Pirate Coins in Lost Ark.
Donovan Erskine
1

Pirate Coins are one of several currencies featured in Lost Ark. As players progress through the game, they’ll discover that they need Pirate Coins in order to purchase some valuable items in the MMO. With that, we’re gonna take a look at the easiest way to get Pirate Coins in Lost Ark.

how to get pirate coins in lost ark

Players can mainly earn Pirate Coins in Lost Ark by completing Island Quests and sending your crew on missions. As for Island Quests, these are the fastest ways to earn Pirate Coins. The Freedom Island and Giant Mushroom Island Quests are easily accessible and will grant you 15,000 and 2,000 Pirate Coins respectively. That should be enough to cover the Song of Resonance, if that’s what you’re targeting.

Pirate Coins can also be earned by sending your crew on Missions from your Stronghold. Selecting the Mission page from the Stronghold will show the different available tasks that you can send your crew on, as well as the rewards that they will yield, which includes Pirate coins. It’s not nearly as lucrative as Island Quests, but it’s a way to passively earn Pirate Coins while you’re doing other things. Missions take time to complete, so we recommend that you try to always have a Mission active if possible.

Once you’ve completed the available Island Quests and sent your crew on some Missions, you can also earn Pirate Coins by completing Daily and Weekly tasks from Una. These quests appear routinely and reward players with a decent share of Pirate Coins. Island Quests are finite, and can not be completed repeatedly. Once you’ve exhausted those options, Una’s Quests will be your primary method of earning Pirate Coins.

That’s how you can get Pirate Coins in Lost Ark. They’re one of the more valuable currencies in the game, and you’ll find yourself needing them at some point. For more Lost Ark guides, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

