Xbox updates Twitch functionality with new features Xbox and Twitch have partnered to simplify the streaming process on the hybrid console.

Livestreaming to Twitch can be tricky to get into if you don’t have a decent computer setup and a reliable internet service to pair with it. However, Xbox has tried to make the process a bit easier by providing a way for players to directly stream from their consoles without any special equipment or programs. Now, a new update brings Twitch streaming to the Xbox Dashboard along with a few new features.

Xbox announced the new update to its Twitch integration in a post to Xbox Wire. Partnering with Twitch, this new update brings Twitch back to the Xbox Dashboard. Now, players can begin their stream by navigating to the Capture and Share tab of the Xbox Guide, no longer needing to open the Twitch application. Stream settings can also be adjusted from here. Players can change their stream name, toggle their microphone, and tweak their camera options.

A look at Twitch settings in the Xbox Guide.

One of the bigger issues that players experienced when streaming directly from their Xbox consoles was problems with bitrate. From the Xbox Guide, players can adjust their resolution and bitrate on the fly.

In the past, Twitch had some light integration into the Xbox Guide, though it was replaced by Mixer when Microsoft was pushing that service. With Mixer now out of the picture, Twitch has stepped back into the spotlight as the featured streaming option on Xbox. Microsoft also announced that players can expect more features and changes to the service down the road following their feedback.

Xbox’s new Twitch integration is available now and is free to owners of both Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. For more on the changes coming to both Xbox and Twitch, stick with us here on Shacknews.