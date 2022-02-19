New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

What are World Bosses - Lost Ark

Here's what World Bosses are and how they work in Lost Ark.
Donovan Erskine
1

In Lost Ark, players have no shortage of areas to explore and creatures to battle. While many of the enemies encountered throughout Arkesia are standard enemies that you’ll be able to make quick work of, World Bosses pose a looming threat as you journey throughout the world. Let’s dig into what World Bosses are and how they work in Lost Ark.

World Bosses are rare enemies that appear in the world. These enemies are incredibly powerful and typically have over 20 bars of health. Players can work together to defeat the World Boss, yielding some pretty decent rewards. World Bosses spawn in specific areas of the map, and are a part of the Adventurer’s Tome. Players will need to defeat all of the World Bosses in a location in order to get 100 percent completion for the Adventurer’s Tome in that Continent.

To find a World Boss, you’ll have to simply roam around in their region and hope that they spawn. For example, Wili-Wili can be found in the Sunbright Hill area of East Luterra. Since spawns are uncommon, we recommend you keep an eye on area chat as other players will often call out when a World Boss appears. It’s also worth flipping through the different channels as there’s bound to be a World Boss spawning on one of them.

That’s what World Bosses are and how they work in Lost Ark. They pose a spontaneous opportunity for PvE co-op and are necessary for completing the Adventurer’s Tome and claiming its rewards. To learn more about the many elements of Lost Ark, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

