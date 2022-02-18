Xur's location & wares for February 18, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where Xur is today in Destiny 2 and what items he's selling.

Happy Friday, Guardians. As you may know, Xur returns to Destiny 2 today to offer some rare wares that will be available for a limited amount of time. If you've got some Legendary Shards and are looking to spend, let's find out where Xur is and what they're selling.

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. This is where the traveling merchant will remain throughout the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that their inventory always features Exotic gear. They only accepts Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for February 18, 2022

This week, Xur is selling the following items:

Trinity Ghoul

Citan's Ramparts

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 2 Strength - 24 Total - 57

Graviton Forfeit

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 11 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 14 Strength - 10 Total - 60

Astrocyte Verse

Mobility - 14 Resilience - 16 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 13 Intellect - 2 Strength - 18 Total - 66



It's typically a good idea to buy the gear and weapons for your class that Xur is selling, even if you don't currently need it. There's no telling when you'll have the chance to pick it up again, or when an update may swing the balance in an unexpected direction.

For the big Destiny 2 fans out there, our Destiny 2 strategy guide is the place for you. Be sure to bookmark the page on our website, and frequently check out Destiny 2 topic page for the latest news and updates.