All Survey Drone Modules - Horizon Forbidden West We'll show you the location of every Survey Drone Module in Horizon Forbidden West, and what to do with them when you find them all.

Horizon Forbidden West is full of collectibles, including the Survey Drone Modules scattered throughout the land. This guide will show you how to get the related quest, the location of each drone, and the rewards you’ll receive for finding them all. We’ll even include a video for those that would rather watch instead of reading. Let’s get to it.

Survey Drone Modules quest

The quest for tracking down the Survey Drone Modules is obtained from GAIA after players discover their Base. Behind GAIA is a terminal where Survey Drone Modules can be turned in. Any time you find a drone, feel free to deliver it for a small reward, or you can wait until you have all 10 to turn them in. It’s entirely up to you.

Survey Drone Module 024: No Man’s Land

The first Survey Drone Module is found in No Man’s Land. This is south of Plainsong and located at a Thunderjaw Site. Players will want to be cautious not to pick a fight they can’t win, avoiding the Thunderjaw if defeating it isn’t likely.

Survey Drone Module 047: Plainsong

This Survey Drone Module is found northeast of Plainsong but can only be obtained if players are able to fly over a wall or have unlocked the Igniter to bypass Firegleam. If you don’t have the Igniter listed in your inventory under Special Gear, you cannot get this drone yet.

Survey Drone Module 143: The Dry Yearn

A Survey Drone Module can be found just northwest of the Base at a Shellsnapper Site. Look for a small structure on top of a rock. Wait there until the drone passes directly in front of you, then jump on it to drag it to the ground. No special equipment is needed to get this one.

Survey Drone Module 287: The Greenswell

There’s a Survey Drone Module almost directly north of the base but slightly to the west, near the edge of the map. Climb some rocks to reach a wooden platform, then wait there for the drone to come by. You can jump on it and drag it to the ground from there.

Survey Drone Module 367: The Stillsands

Grab a Survey Drone Module from The Stillsands, which is Las Vegas in the game. This is where The Sea of Sands quest takes place. Players will need to climb to the top of a tower (or fly, which is what I did), then jump on the drone as it passes by.

Survey Drone Module 549: Thornmarsh

You can snag this Survey Drone Module just northeast of Thornmarsh, which is close to the coast before taking the trip to San Francisco. You’ll need to use your Pullcaster to reach the top of a dead-looking tree, then jump to the drone as it passes by.

Survey Drone Module 678: The Graypeak

This Survey Drone Module can be found east of Cliffwatch at a Slaughterspine Site. You’ll want to time it so that you aren’t dealing with the drone as the Slaughterspine passes by, but this is otherwise an easy one to grab. You’ll be jumping from a wooden platform to snag this drone.

Survey Drone Module 398: Stand of the Sentinels

Grab a Survey Drone Module up the coast and to the north of Thornmarsh. You’ll need to climb into the trees and wait for the drone on a wooden platform. The alternative is to fly into the area and drop onto one of the platforms. I opted for the latter.

Survey Drone Module 739: The Sheerside Mountains

There’s a Survey Drone Module located to the north of The Bulwark, in the northwest part of the map. There are a couple of wooden platforms, and you’ll want to sit on the lower of the two. When the drone passes by, jump to it and drag it to the ground.

Survey Drone Module 863: Isle of Spires

The final Survey Drone Module is found on the island to the far west, even west of Legacy’s Landfall. You’ll need to climb to the top of a building (or fly) and jump to the drone as it passes you by.

Once you have all 10 Survey Drone Modules you can take them back to the Base. There is a terminal behind GAIA that will allow you to deliver Survey Drone Modules, and browse through the ones you’ve already turned in. You can use this device to change the scenery in the room where you visit GAIA, giving a little flavor to things at the Base.

