Unboxing & review: Pokemon TCG: Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box

We're back with another exciting Pokemon Trading Card unboxing.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has been going strong for two decades now, and continues to be updated with new cards and sets that align it with the latest games and animated series. We here at Shacknews are longtime players of the game and like to collect cards and build decks as many others around the world do. The Pokemon Company was generous and sent us a new Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box, which we’ve unboxed on camera for your viewing pleasure.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke is our resident Pokemon TCG expert and is the man you see in our latest unboxing. In the video, Greg cracks open the Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box, which features the all-powerful Arceus on the cover. Based on the Sword and Shield series, this box features some of the newest cards in the Pokemon TCG.

Inside the box, we find a player’s guide, a quick start guide, some special card sleeves, and a stack of Energy cards. However, the real prize is the Booster Packs. The box features 8 Booster Packs, and Greg goes through all of them individually in the video. Of course, the real excitement comes in the anticipation of pulling a rare card. You’ll have to watch the video to see if Greg was lucky in his latest unboxing.

If you enjoyed the Brilliant Stars Pokemon TCG unboxing, we’ve got plenty of more pack openings over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe there and to the GamerHubTV YouTube channel for more entertaining video content.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

