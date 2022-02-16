Unboxing & review: Pokemon TCG: Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box We're back with another exciting Pokemon Trading Card unboxing.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has been going strong for two decades now, and continues to be updated with new cards and sets that align it with the latest games and animated series. We here at Shacknews are longtime players of the game and like to collect cards and build decks as many others around the world do. The Pokemon Company was generous and sent us a new Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box, which we’ve unboxed on camera for your viewing pleasure.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke is our resident Pokemon TCG expert and is the man you see in our latest unboxing. In the video, Greg cracks open the Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box, which features the all-powerful Arceus on the cover. Based on the Sword and Shield series, this box features some of the newest cards in the Pokemon TCG.

Inside the box, we find a player’s guide, a quick start guide, some special card sleeves, and a stack of Energy cards. However, the real prize is the Booster Packs. The box features 8 Booster Packs, and Greg goes through all of them individually in the video. Of course, the real excitement comes in the anticipation of pulling a rare card. You’ll have to watch the video to see if Greg was lucky in his latest unboxing.

If you enjoyed the Brilliant Stars Pokemon TCG unboxing, we’ve got plenty of more pack openings over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe there and to the GamerHubTV YouTube channel for more entertaining video content.