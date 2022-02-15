New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to play Dungeons with friends - Lost Ark

Here's how you can queue into a Dungeon with friends in Lost Ark.
Donovan Erskine
1

Dungeons are a key component of Lost Ark. They’re where you’ll battle the strongest enemies and score the best loot. They’re also some of the most challenging parts of the game. While they can be completed solo, Dungeons are at their best when played with others. Because of this, you’ll definitely want to tackle them with friends that are playing the game. Let’s look at how you can play Dungeons with friends in Lost Ark.

To play Dungeons with friends in Lost Ark, you’ll both need to be playing in the same region and on the same server. You’ll then need to invite the friend to your party. To do this, open the Friend’s List with the U key. Right-click on your friends name and invite them to your party. You’ll know that they’ve successfully joined your party when you see their name and health bar on the left-hand side of the screen. Once you’re in a party together, the party leader simply needs to approach and initiate the Dungeon. This will prompt your friend(s) to accept and join.

Typical Dungeons allow for parties of up to four players. Within the Dungeon, you’ll be able to work together to take down bosses and earn new gear. If you don’t have friends to play with but would still like some help getting through a Dungeon, you can select the matchmaking option when starting the Dungeon. You’ll be grouped with random players on your server.

That’s how you can play Dungeons with friends in Lost Ark. With the option to play Dungeons on a harder difficulty to earn better loot, it’s usually a good idea to group up with friends and get some help whenever you can. As you continue your journey through Arkesia, stick with Shacknews for all your Lost Ark needs.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

