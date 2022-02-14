Unboxing & review: Pokemon TCG: Brilliant Stars Booster Box We got our hands on a Pokemon TCG Brilliant Stars Booster Box and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is an immensely popular branch of the Pokemon franchise, and we here at Shacknews are just as big of fans as you are. The Pokemon Company was kind enough to send over a Brilliant Stars Booster Box, which features cards from the latest sets. We recorded an unboxing of every pack and you don’t want to miss it.

In our latest Pokemon Trading Card video, Shacknews head of video Greg Burke unboxes a Brilliant Stars Booster Box. With artwork of the Legendary Arceus featured on the cover, this box features cards from the latest Sword and Shield sets of the Pokemon TCG. The box contains 36 Booster Packs of cards, and Greg goes through every single pack, highlighting each card and previewing its stats.

Of course, the most exciting parts of these videos is when you get lucky pulls, scoring some of the rarest cards in the game. Without spoiling the surprises, there’s certainly a couple of those moments in this latest video. Greg’s got a spotty history with pack luck, but this video is a winner for sure.

If you’re a fan of the Pokemon TCG or just love a good pack opening, live vicariously through Greg with our latest unboxing video. For more Pokemon TCG content, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.