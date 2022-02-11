Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 11: XCOM 2 free weekend

There's no better way to spend Valentine's Day than by defending the planet from a hostile alien invasion. It's been a while since XCOM 2 released, but some people still may not have discovered it yet. If that's the case, how do you feel about a gaming binge? Both XCOM 2 and XCOM 2: War of the Chosen are free to play this weekend, so jump in and experience this adventure.

Elsewhere, Origin's Lunar New Year sale is wrapping up, the Humble Store is celebrating the holiday with the Lovers & Fighters Sale, the Epic Games Store is offering up Riders Republic and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and GOG.com has the best from The Binding of Isaac and F.E.A.R.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Subscribe to Epic Game Store emails to claim your coupon, which is good for $10 off a purchase of $14.99 or more. Offer ends February 27.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: Gedonia, Supraland, Skeletal Avenger, Filament, Barotrauma [Steam Early Access], Team 17 Platformer Bundle, Super Indie Karts Ultra Karting, Fury of Dracula, Cardaclysm, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, The Coma Double Pack, Neighbours Back from Hell, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition, Sigma Theory Deluxe Edition, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Borderlands 3 (w/Director's Cut), Black Book, Per Aspera, Just Die Already, Before We Leave, Paradise Lost, Everhood, and Calico. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more for a bundle of 13 games that includes World War Z: Aftermath, Dead by Daylight, Payday 2, Magicka, Dungeon of the Endless, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, Little Nightmares, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Peppy's Adventure, Red Faction Armageddon, and Hamilton's Great Adventure. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Shakedown: Hawaii. Pay more than the average $12.12 to get What the Golf? and The Last Campfire. Pay $15 or more to also receive SCARF, Mortal Shell, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered. These activate on the Epic Games Store.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.