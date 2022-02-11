Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 11: XCOM 2 free weekend

There's no better way to spend Valentine's Day than by defending the planet from a hostile alien invasion. It's been a while since XCOM 2 released, but some people still may not have discovered it yet. If that's the case, how do you feel about a gaming binge? Both XCOM 2 and XCOM 2: War of the Chosen are free to play this weekend, so jump in and experience this adventure.
Elsewhere, Origin's Lunar New Year sale is wrapping up, the Humble Store is celebrating the holiday with the Lovers & Fighters Sale, the Epic Games Store is offering up Riders Republic and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and GOG.com has the best from The Binding of Isaac and F.E.A.R.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Subscribe to Epic Game Store emails to claim your coupon, which is good for $10 off a purchase of $14.99 or more. Offer ends February 27.
- Windbound - FREE until 2/17
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $22.49 (25% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - $8.99 (55% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: Gedonia, Supraland, Skeletal Avenger, Filament, Barotrauma [Steam Early Access], Team 17 Platformer Bundle, Super Indie Karts Ultra Karting, Fury of Dracula, Cardaclysm, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, The Coma Double Pack, Neighbours Back from Hell, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition, Sigma Theory Deluxe Edition, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $12.79 (68% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.29 (81% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- God of War [Steam] - $39.90 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.90 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $46.78 (22% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $31.98 (20% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $29.98 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.98 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.98 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $25.18 (37% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $29.98 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $24.49 (59% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.93 (20% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $35.19 (30% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $7.79 (61% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $15.65 (48% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire [Steam] - $8.49 (79% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Steam] - $4.68 (81% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [Steam] - $32.99 (27% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $21.99 (63% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $13.20 (78% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (78% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.99 (60% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $19.59 (60% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ - $6.69 (33% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth - $7.36 (33% off)
- F.E.A.R. Platinum - $1.49 (85% off)
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn - $3.74 (75% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- The Penumbra Collection - $0.99 (90% off)
- Vampyr - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Flame in the Flood - $2.24 (85% off)
- This War of Mine - $3.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.88 (66% off)
- GTFO [Steam] - $32.03 (20% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $3.08 (56% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Borderlands 3 (w/Director's Cut), Black Book, Per Aspera, Just Die Already, Before We Leave, Paradise Lost, Everhood, and Calico. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more for a bundle of 13 games that includes World War Z: Aftermath, Dead by Daylight, Payday 2, Magicka, Dungeon of the Endless, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, Little Nightmares, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Peppy's Adventure, Red Faction Armageddon, and Hamilton's Great Adventure. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Shakedown: Hawaii. Pay more than the average $12.12 to get What the Golf? and The Last Campfire. Pay $15 or more to also receive SCARF, Mortal Shell, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered. These activate on the Epic Games Store.
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lovers & Fighters Sale
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $27.49 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition [Steam] - $14.24 (85% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Tacoma [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Lovers & Fighters Sale.
Origin
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $34.79 (42% off)
- FIFA 22 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Lunar New Year Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Sports Sale
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $4.00 (80% off)
- The Crew 2 Special Edition - $12.00 (80% off)
- Steep - $6.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Sports Sale.
Steam
- Disco Elysium - $15.99 (60% off)
- 2K Publisher Sale
- XCOM 2 - $3.60 (94% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/13)
- NBA 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.81 (86% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $39.52 (66% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Spec Ops: The Line - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam 2K Publisher Sale.
- RiMS Racing - $27.49 (45% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/14)
- Cyber Shadow - $13.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $8.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon DLC - FREE! (Must claim before 2/14)
- Wargaming Publisher Weekend 4-1 Bundle - https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24644">$4.07 (95% off)
- Barotruama [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $17.99 (70% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 5 - $14.39 (20% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 12: XCOM 2 free weekend
-
Grounded (from our friend Jabby) is not discounted, but there IS a free Steam weekend going down right now.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/962130/Grounded/
-
-
-