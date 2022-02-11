New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Xur's location & wares for February 11, 2022 - Destiny 2

The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2 for a weekend of wheeling and dealing Exotic goodies.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Welcome to another weekend, Guardians. Today, like every Friday, we’re going to tell you Xur’s location in Destiny 2, as well as what the Agent of the Nine is selling. Let’s begin.

Xur’s location for February 11, 2022

Xur is located on Nessus, in the Watcher's Grave region. Spawn in at the nearby fast-travel point, hop on your sparrow, and speed forward. Xur will be in a big tree on the right side of the road. 

Xur’s wares for February 11, 2022

Xur's Location and Wares February 22, 2022

Below you’ll find a list of all the Exotic goodies that Xur is selling, as well as the stat rolls for each piece of armor.

  • Graviton Lance (Pulse Rifle)
  • Lucky Raspberry (Hunter Chest Armor)
    • Mobility - 17
    • Resilience - 15
    • Recovery - 2
    • Discipline - 16
    • Intellect - 11
    • Strength - 2
    • Total - 63
  • Mask of the Quiet One (Titan Helmet)
    • Mobility - 15
    • Resilience - 16
    • Recovery - 2
    • Discipline - 16
    • Intellect - 7
    • Strength - 9
    • Total - 65
  • Winter's Guile (Warlock Gauntlets)
    • Mobility - 2
    • Resilience - 2
    • Recovery - 27
    • Discipline - 2
    • Intellect - 26
    • Strength - 2
    • Total - 61

In terms of what you should buy from Xur, I always advise that you buy everything you don’t already own, starting on the class that you play most often. Fill out your Exotic Collections, even if you don’t think you’ll use the gear. Once your main class is taken care of, grab everything else that you don’t own, even if you don’t have a character with those classes. Be prepared, Guardian, as you never know when an item that is bad today will be great tomorrow, or when you’ll decide to give Warlock a try.

Even if you own everything, weight your stat rolls against what Xur is selling. Buy whatever Xur has that is better than what you have. Even buy Xur’s Exotic engram, as it will give you an item you don’t own for the class you’re visiting Xur with. If you own everything, it’ll give you a random item, and you can check the stat roll against what you own now.

Now that you know Xur’s location, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ve been building that resource for years, and it is sure to help you navigate the tricky waters Guardians typically find themselves in.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola