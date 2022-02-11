Xur's location & wares for February 11, 2022 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2 for a weekend of wheeling and dealing Exotic goodies.

Welcome to another weekend, Guardians. Today, like every Friday, we’re going to tell you Xur’s location in Destiny 2, as well as what the Agent of the Nine is selling. Let’s begin.

Xur’s location for February 11, 2022

Xur is located on Nessus, in the Watcher's Grave region. Spawn in at the nearby fast-travel point, hop on your sparrow, and speed forward. Xur will be in a big tree on the right side of the road.

Xur’s wares for February 11, 2022

Below you’ll find a list of all the Exotic goodies that Xur is selling, as well as the stat rolls for each piece of armor.

Graviton Lance (Pulse Rifle)

Lucky Raspberry (Hunter Chest Armor)

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 11 Strength - 2 Total - 63

Mask of the Quiet One (Titan Helmet)

Mobility - 15 Resilience - 16 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 7 Strength - 9 Total - 65

Winter's Guile (Warlock Gauntlets)

Mobility - 2 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 27 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 26 Strength - 2 Total - 61



In terms of what you should buy from Xur, I always advise that you buy everything you don’t already own, starting on the class that you play most often. Fill out your Exotic Collections, even if you don’t think you’ll use the gear. Once your main class is taken care of, grab everything else that you don’t own, even if you don’t have a character with those classes. Be prepared, Guardian, as you never know when an item that is bad today will be great tomorrow, or when you’ll decide to give Warlock a try.

Even if you own everything, weight your stat rolls against what Xur is selling. Buy whatever Xur has that is better than what you have. Even buy Xur’s Exotic engram, as it will give you an item you don’t own for the class you’re visiting Xur with. If you own everything, it’ll give you a random item, and you can check the stat roll against what you own now.

Now that you know Xur’s location, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ve been building that resource for years, and it is sure to help you navigate the tricky waters Guardians typically find themselves in.