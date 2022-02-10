Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Interactive Trailer chronicles the rise of Savathun A new trailer for the forthcoming Destiny 2 expansion centers the villainous Savathun.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is only weeks away, set to deliver a major content expansion with new story, missions, and items for players to enjoy. Ahead of that release, developer Bungie has continued to build excitement with promotional and lore-building material. With a new interactive trailer, players can get a detailed recap on the rise of Savathun leading up to the events that will take place when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen goes live.

When facing a great threat, you’ll need to figure out everything there is to know about your enemy. That’s the philosophy that Bungie wants players to take into the dangerous battles that lie ahead in the Witch Queen expansion. The new interactive trailer thas shared to the game’s website tells the story of Savathun, The Witch Queen herself. The trailer opens with Savathun’s humble beginnings as an insignificant person living on a hostile planet. Prior to a major cataclysm that destroyed her home world, Savathun was able to lead herself and her siblings to safety to the Ancient Depths.

What’s neat about the trailer is its interactive integration. At different points in the video, players can click on Hotspots for an even deeper dive into different aspects of the story. For example, we can learn everything there is to know about the Worm Gods that granted Savathun with such tremendous power, or what exactly The Witch Queen was up to during the wilderness years, when she was in hiding. Destiny players know that the lore runs deep, and there’s a lot to be learned in this brief presentation from Bungie.

The Witch Queen: Interactive Trailer is excellent for getting you caught up ahead of the launch of the major expansion later this month. Even if you’ve been playing from the start and have a pretty good grasp on the state of the universe, it’s still a great refresher before all Hell breaks loose in the latest adventure. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be released on February 22, 2022.