How to save your game - Dying Light 2 Stay Human If you're looking for the option to manually save, you might want to stop and read this guide.

One of the most important things to know as a gamer is how to save your progress. This allows you to create a manual checkpoint that you can load up if things go horribly wrong. Unfortunately, not all games include the option to manually save, as they might go with a different system for gameplay reasons. Today, we’re going to explain how you can save your game in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

How to save your game

To save your game in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll need to either wait on a bed during the day, or sleep in a bed at night. This will create a save point to ensure you don’t lose progress up to that point. In terms of a manual save option in the menu, there isn’t one. The game does save your progress at certain moments and decisions in the story automatically, and this is done to make the player stick with their decisions and live with the consequences. That sounds a lot like life.

In saying this, anyone playing via Steam on PC may be able to create backups of their game saves. This may be tedious, as you never know when an automatic save may occur. Regardless, here is the general location you can find your Dying Light 2 game saves:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\ \534380\remote\out\save\

For me, my Steam account isn’t saved on the C Drive, so mine looked something like this:

S:\Steam\userdata\37287094\534380\remote\out\save

The common factor here is that the game saves are stored in a file labelled “534380”.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human isn’t the only game to opt out of giving players a manual save option in the menu. This happens often when developers want to preserve the experience and present their game in a specific way. The decisions you make in Dying Light 2 can be monumental, and not being able to simply reload a manual save from a few seconds ago drives home the point that there are consequences to your actions. Lots of players don’t see eye to eye with this approach, but it is what it is.

