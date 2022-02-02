Facebook (FB) 1.93 billion Daily Active Users misses Wall Street Q4 2021 expectations Facebook's (FB) Q4 2021 earnings report is out and comes in under expectations.

Facebook is the latest company to release its earnings report for Q4 2021, showing shareholders and audiences just how it’s financially performed over the past few months. In Facebook (FB)’s Q4 2021 earnings report, the company reveals that the social media platform pulled in 1.93 billion Daily Active Users, which misses the Wall Street expectations for the quarter.

Facebook’s (FB) Q4 2021 earnings report was shared on February 2, 2022. On the second page of this report, we see that the company reported 1.93 billion Daily Active Users in December 2021. Although this does show a 5 percent increase year-over-year, it’s less than what the folks on Wall Street were expecting.

Following the release of Facebook’s (FB) Q4 2021 earnings report, the company’s stock plummeted by nearly $50, hitting a low of $248.78 per share. Facebook had an even lower increase in Monthly Active Users, with 2.91 billion showing a 4 percent year-over-year increase.

Facebook also discussed its ad performance over the previous quarter in the earnings report.

Ad impressions and price per ad – In the fourth quarter of 2021, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 13% year-over-year and the average price per ad increased by 6% year-over-year. For the full year 2021, ad impressions increased by 10% year-over-year and the average price per ad increased by 24% year-over-year.

With new privacy features being introduced in iOS 15, there were strong concerns from Facebook about how it would impact the company’s ad business. It’s not clear just how much of a difference the new privacy changes to Apple devices had on the company’s Q4 earnings. Facebook’s (FB) Q4 2021 earnings part was riddled with bad news, including the fact that Facebook Reality Labs VR/AR division lost $3.3 billion in Q4 2021.