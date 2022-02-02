Watch the Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation State of Play livestream here A special Gran Turismo 7 State of Play can be watched here the moment it goes live.

Gran Turismo 7 isn’t far away from release, and today Sony will roll out a special State of Play that promises to showcase more of their upcoming racing game. For those that want to tune in and watch the stream, you can do so with the player embedded below. The showcase is set to go live at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST.

Gran Turismo 7 is set to launch on March 4, 2022, exclusively for the PS4 and PS5. It will not be coming to the Xbox platform or PCs at launch, if ever. Thankfully, Xbox and PC players have Forza Horizon 5 to keep them busy, so this is really about PlayStation owners getting in on the racing action.

A quick glance at the PlayStation listing for Gran Turismo 7 tells us that the game will launch with more than 420 cars from day one, as well as over 90 tracks. Gran Turismo 7 will also include dynamic weather and classic courses from Gran Turismo history.

Players who are sold on Gran Turismo 7 as title they must own can drop a pre-order any time. There is both a Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. The latter obviously costs more and comes with some in-game bonuses that may appeal to those who are eagerly awaiting GT7.

We’ll be covering Gran Turismo 7 up to its launch and well beyond, so keep an eye pointed towards Shacknews and you should always be informed about PlayStation’s upcoming racing game.