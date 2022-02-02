New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Watch the Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation State of Play livestream here

A special Gran Turismo 7 State of Play can be watched here the moment it goes live.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Gran Turismo 7 isn’t far away from release, and today Sony will roll out a special State of Play that promises to showcase more of their upcoming racing game. For those that want to tune in and watch the stream, you can do so with the player embedded below. The showcase is set to go live at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST.

Gran Turismo 7 is set to launch on March 4, 2022, exclusively for the PS4 and PS5. It will not be coming to the Xbox platform or PCs at launch, if ever. Thankfully, Xbox and PC players have Forza Horizon 5 to keep them busy, so this is really about PlayStation owners getting in on the racing action.

A quick glance at the PlayStation listing for Gran Turismo 7 tells us that the game will launch with more than 420 cars from day one, as well as over 90 tracks. Gran Turismo 7 will also include dynamic weather and classic courses from Gran Turismo history.

Players who are sold on Gran Turismo 7 as title they must own can drop a pre-order any time. There is both a Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. The latter obviously costs more and comes with some in-game bonuses that may appeal to those who are eagerly awaiting GT7.

We’ll be covering Gran Turismo 7 up to its launch and well beyond, so keep an eye pointed towards Shacknews and you should always be informed about PlayStation’s upcoming racing game.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola