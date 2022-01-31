Dead By Daylight interview - Portrait of a Murder Chapter Community Questions We spoke with the team at Behaviour Interactive to learn more about Dead by Daylight's latest chapter.

Dead by Daylight continues to keep players busy with a constant flow of new content in the form of new characters, locations, and events. Portrait of a Murder - Chapter 22 is one of the game’s latest content drops and introduces The Artist to the asymmetrical horror game. We sat down with Behaviour Interactive to learn more about its creation, as well as the other work being done on the game.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke sat down with Dave Richard, Creative Director on Dead by Daylight to talk about the latest content in the game. For this interview, we took questions from our community and gave them to the developers to ask. One of the topics that came up was licensed content and whether or not the developers have the autonomy to make adjustments to maps based on licenses.

“Right now with the RPD map, of course, we took some liberties…there are some holes in the walls that shouldn’t be there and elements that are not there from the original game. The RPD map specifically is one that fans have had concerns about. He also spoke about the game’s original content, specifically the recent Portrait of a Murder Chapter.

The full interview with Dave Richard provides a great insight into the decision-making process for the developers at Behaviour Interactive. If you liked the interview, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube for more of that content.