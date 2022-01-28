Xur's location & wares for January 28, 2022 - Destiny 2 We've got Xur's location and a complete list of his Exotic wares for your upcoming shopping trip in Destiny 2.

If you’ve come here looking for Xur’s location you’ve come to the right place. The Agent of the Nine is back in Destiny 2 and he’s brought another collection of Exotic goodies for you to dig into. We’ll tell you where to find him, and then help you decide what to buy and what to leave on the shelves.

Xur’s location for January 28, 2022

Xur is located in the Tower Hanger. When you spawn into the Tower, head left and follow the path to the Hangar. When you arrive, turn left and head up the stairs near the edge of the Tower.

Xur’s wares for January 28, 2022

Below is a complete list of Xur’s Exotic wares that you can purchase, including the stat rolls for the armor:

Two-Tailed Fox (Rocket Launcher

Shards of Galanor

Mobility - 13 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 14 Strength - 12 Total - 65

Lion Rampant

Mobility - 9 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 10 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 10 Strength - 20 Total - 64

Karnstein Armlets

Mobility - 13 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 11 Discipline - 14 Intellect - 2 Strength - 14 Total - 63



If you're not sure what to buy, start with the Exotic armor for your main class and the Exotic weapon if you don't own it. It's always a good idea to collect what you're missing, even on characters you don't play often. After that, look through the stat rolls of the armor and see if there's anything you can improve on. You might find a better version of what you already have. You can also buy the Exotic engram to get something you don't own (assuming it's in Xur's loot table), or to get a new version of something you do own if you own everything.

Now that you know Xur's location for January 28, 2022, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help.